HBO Max Finally Streaming the Biggest Movie of the Year

The 2025 box office started off pretty slow, and it had a lot of folks in the industry worried we could be in for one of the most disappointing years in a long time. Fortunately, April arrived and things suddenly turned around on a dime. We’ve had several hits since then, but none as massive as the release that kick-started the epic box office comeback, and that movie has finally made its way to HBO Max for its long-awaited streaming debut.

Of course we’re talking about A Minecraft Movie here, the live-action adaptation of the wildly popular video game that caused literal mayhem in movie theaters around the country. Starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, A Minecraft Movie made nearly $1 billion at the box office this year, and has now become available online where it can add to its already dedicate fan base.

A Minecraft Movie hit the HBO Max streaming lineup on Friday morning, and it will almost certainly fly straight to the top of the service’s charts. Given how many people went back for repeat viewings in the theaters, there’s a good chance A Minecraft Movie sticks around on the HBO Max Top 10 for several weeks.

This streaming launch for Minecraft is one of the two enormous HBO Max debuts fans have been looking forward to this summer. Sinners, an absolute phenomenon for Warner Bros. this year, hit theaters just a couple of weeks after A Minecraft Movie, and Ryan Coogler’s genre-defying blockbuster has been heralded by many as one of this generation’s best films. HBO Max hasn’t yet announced a streaming premiere date for Sinners, but a launch in August or September seems likely.

New Movies Streaming on HBO Max

A Minecraft Movie is the latest film to hit the HBO Max streaming roster, but it’s not the only big title to land on the service this month. The beginning of June saw Max add dozens of new titles, including Spaceballs, The Hunger Games, and Fight Club. You can check out the complete list of HBO Max’s June 1st additions below.

