HBO Max Finally Streaming the Biggest Movie of the Year

The 2025 box office started off pretty slow, and it had a lot of folks in the industry worried we could be in for one of the most disappointing years in a long time. Fortunately, April arrived and things suddenly turned around on a dime. We’ve had several hits since then, but none as massive as the release that kick-started the epic box office comeback, and that movie has finally made its way to HBO Max for its long-awaited streaming debut.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Of course we’re talking about A Minecraft Movie here, the live-action adaptation of the wildly popular video game that caused literal mayhem in movie theaters around the country. Starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, A Minecraft Movie made nearly $1 billion at the box office this year, and has now become available online where it can add to its already dedicate fan base.
A Minecraft Movie hit the HBO Max streaming lineup on Friday morning, and it will almost certainly fly straight to the top of the service’s charts. Given how many people went back for repeat viewings in the theaters, there’s a good chance A Minecraft Movie sticks around on the HBO Max Top 10 for several weeks.
This streaming launch for Minecraft is one of the two enormous HBO Max debuts fans have been looking forward to this summer. Sinners, an absolute phenomenon for Warner Bros. this year, hit theaters just a couple of weeks after A Minecraft Movie, and Ryan Coogler’s genre-defying blockbuster has been heralded by many as one of this generation’s best films. HBO Max hasn’t yet announced a streaming premiere date for Sinners, but a launch in August or September seems likely.
New Movies Streaming on HBO Max
A Minecraft Movie is the latest film to hit the HBO Max streaming roster, but it’s not the only big title to land on the service this month. The beginning of June saw Max add dozens of new titles, including Spaceballs, The Hunger Games, and Fight Club. You can check out the complete list of HBO Max’s June 1st additions below.
A Hologram for the King
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Perfect Getaway
Backtrack
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
Black Patch
Blues in the Night
Casino
Fight Club
Gentleman Jim
Hellboy (2004)
I Am Not Your Negro
Igor
Illegal
In the Good Old Summertime
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Kid Glove Killer
Meet Me in St. Louis
My Scientology Movie
Numbered Men
One Foot in Heaven
Parasite
Presenting Lily Mars
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Public Enemies
Reign of the Supermen
Serenade
Silver River
Spaceballs
Split (2017)
Strike Up the Band
Summer Stock
Superman: Man of Tomorrow
Superman: Red Son
Superman: Unbound
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
Thank Your Lucky Stars
The Death of Superman
The Fighting 69th
The Harvey Girls
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Man Who Invented Christmas
The Match King
The Mayor of Hell
The Mortician (HBO Original)
The Nitwits
The Prince and the Pauper
The Sea Chase
The Sea Hawk
The Sunlit Night
The Verdict
They Made Me a Criminal
This Side of the Law
Three Faces East
Three Strangers
Total Drama Island, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)
Wagons West
Words and Music
You’ll Find Out
Ziegfeld Follies
Are you going to be watching A Minecraft Movie on Max this weekend? Let us know in the comments!