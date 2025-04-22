Max Cracks Down on Password Sharing With Extra Fee for Subscribers

Max is the latest streaming service to crack down on password-sharing. On Tuesday, the company announced a new extra-member add-on feature, which costs $7.99 per month and is limited to one per account. This means only one person will be authorized to use a Max account outside of the main account-holder’s home, and others will be logged out. It’s very similar to the tactics adopted by Netflix and some other streamers in recent years, as they struggle to get all users on their own paid accounts to maximize revenue. Warner Bros. Discovery executive J.B. Perrette gave a statement to The Wrap on Tuesday alongside this announcement.

“Extra Member Add-On and Profile Transfer are two key Max advancements, designed to help viewers with a new way to enjoy our best-in-class content at an exceptional value, and offer subscribers greater flexibility in managing their accounts,” he said. “These updates provide a simple way for subscribers to add on a new member to their account, or for existing subscribers who have users outside of their household to smoothly, and in an uninterrupted fashion, transition their profile so that extra member can continue to access Max.”

The extra member add-on is already available now to those who subscribe directly to Max, but not to those with a bundle, or a subscription through a third-party service like their cable provider. Max has been warning subscribers that this is coming since December, and even then, it’s behind competitors like Netflix and Disney.

On the bright side, Max confirms that extra member profiles can transfer over existing profiles for convenience. This means if one already has a profile on an account they’re sharing, they can retain their watch history, settings, and recommendations on their new profile. The add-on member will also have their own log-in credentials, separate from the main household.

Max has set an ambitious goal to add 33 million new subscribers by the end of 2026, and this is undoubtedly a part of that effort. However, the company has higher hopes for its rollout out new territories, where users will have access to the service for the first time. This may help get Max from its current base of about 116.9 million subscribers up to its goal of 150 million.

Existing subscribers should be getting an email from Max with all the information relevant to their subscription when it comes to this change. New users can find details on the Max app or website when they sign up.