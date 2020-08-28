Every Movie Leaving HBO Max in July 2022

Movie fans with an HBO Max subscription need to check their watchlists, as a ton of popular films are set to leave the streaming service in the month of July. On Thursday, HBO Max released the full list of movies and TV shows joining its roster next month, as well as the lineup of titles that will be exiting the service. While there are a lot of great new additions arriving in the coming weeks, subscribers will also have to say goodbye to some big titles.

X-Men movie The New Mutants is leaving HBO Max on July 9th, which could be considered a big loss for Marvel fans, but most of the major departures will be leaving at the end of the month. Christopher Nolan's Tenet will be leaving on July 31st, alongside Inception, Magic Mike XXL, Rush Hour 3, and the entire Lethal Weapon film series.

Next month is going to see some pretty massive changeover on the HBO Max streaming roster. Here's the full list of movies exiting HBO Max in July:

July 9:

Horrible Bosses 2, 2014

The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)

July 11:

Black Mass, 2015

July 13:

Blue Exorcist (Subtitled), 2016

July 23:

Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)

July 26:

The Accountant, 2016

This Is Life with Lisa Ling, 2014

July 31:

2:22, 2017 (HBO)

10, 1979

300, 2006

A Bridge Too Far, 1977 (HBO)

American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)

Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002

Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)

Bad Milo!, 2013 (HBO)

Bad Words, 2014 (HBO)

Battle: Los Angeles

Bells Are Ringing, 1960

Black Gold, 1947

Blinded by the Light, 2019

Blue Streak, 1999

Boys' Night Out, 1962

Brewster McCloud, 1970

Bridget Jones's Baby, 2016

Bridget Jones's Diary, 2001

Broken English, 2007 (HBO)

Camelot, 1967

Captains Courageous, 1937

Carefree, 1938

Casa de mi Padre, 2012 (HBO)

Changeling, 2008 (HBO)

Children of the Damned, 1964

City of Ghosts, 2013 (HBO)

Collateral, 2004 (HBO)

Collide, 2017 (HBO)

Company Business, 1991 (HBO)

Defending Your Life, 1991 (HBO)

Devil in a Blue Dress

Dressed to Kill (HBO)(Extended Version)

Employee of the Month, 2006 (HBO)

Epic, 2013 (HBO)

Fled, 1996 (HBO)

Friday the 13th, 2009

Girl Crazy, 1943

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami, 2017

Igor, 2008 (HBO)

Illusions, 1982

In the Heat of the Night, 1967 (HBO)

Inception, 2010

Jason's Lyrics, 1994 (HBO)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space, 1988 (HBO)

Lady in White, 1988 (HBO)

Lars and the Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)

Laws of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)

Lethal Weapon, 1987

Lethal Weapon 2, 1989

Lethal Weapon 3, 1992

Lethal Weapon 4, 1998

Little Shop of Horrors, 1986

Logan's Run, 1976

Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)

Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)

Monsters, 2010 (HBO)

Morocco, 1930

Murphy's Law, 1986 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990 (HBO)

My Dream is Yours, 1949

No End in Sight, 2007 (HBO)

On Moonlight Bay, 1951

Ondine, 2010 (HBO)

Presenting Princess Shaw, 2016 (HBO)

Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)

PT 109, 1963

Queen Christina, 1933

Rob Roy, 1995 (HBO)

Romance on the High Seas, 1948

Rush, 1991 (HBO)

Rush Hour 3, 2007

Salt, 2010

Santa's Slay, 2005 (HBO)

Seneca, 2019 (HBO)

Sense and Sensibility, 1995

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954

Shaft, 1971

Shall We Dance, 1937

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949

Show Boat, 1936

Sleuth, 2007 (HBO)

So This Is Paris, 1926

Special Agent, 1935

Splinter, 2008 (HBO)

Stage Fright, 1950

Stepmom, 1998

Summer of '42, 1971

Supernova, 2000 (HBO)

Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962

Take Me Out to the Ball Game, 1949

Tenet, 2020 (HBO)

The Accidental Spy, 2001 (HBO)

The Asphalt Jungle, 1950

The Barkley of Broadway, 1949

The Big House, 1930

The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)

The Dishwasher, 2019 (HBO)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose, 2005

The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)

The Green Hornet, 2011

The Haunting, 1963

The Hours, 2002 (HBO)

The Hunter, 2012 (HBO)

The Letter, 1940

The Life Before Her Eyes, 2008 (HBO)

The Omega Man, 1971

The One Below, 2016 (HBO)

The Opposite Sex, 1956

The Out-of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)

The Personal History of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1948

The Wedding Singer, 1998

The Wings of Eagle, 1957

The Woman, 1939

Uncommon Valor, 1983 (HBO)

Unlocked, 2016 (HBO)

Victor/Victoria, 1982

What They Had, 2018 (HBO)

Wild Wild West, 1999

Winter Meeting, 1948

Without Love, 1945

You've Got Mail, 1998

Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005

Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving HBO Max? Let us know in the comments!