Every Movie Leaving HBO Max in July 2022
Movie fans with an HBO Max subscription need to check their watchlists, as a ton of popular films are set to leave the streaming service in the month of July. On Thursday, HBO Max released the full list of movies and TV shows joining its roster next month, as well as the lineup of titles that will be exiting the service. While there are a lot of great new additions arriving in the coming weeks, subscribers will also have to say goodbye to some big titles.
X-Men movie The New Mutants is leaving HBO Max on July 9th, which could be considered a big loss for Marvel fans, but most of the major departures will be leaving at the end of the month. Christopher Nolan's Tenet will be leaving on July 31st, alongside Inception, Magic Mike XXL, Rush Hour 3, and the entire Lethal Weapon film series.
Next month is going to see some pretty massive changeover on the HBO Max streaming roster. Here's the full list of movies exiting HBO Max in July:
July 9:
Horrible Bosses 2, 2014
The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)
July 11:
Black Mass, 2015
July 13:
Blue Exorcist (Subtitled), 2016
July 23:
Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)
July 26:
The Accountant, 2016
This Is Life with Lisa Ling, 2014
July 31:
2:22, 2017 (HBO)
10, 1979
300, 2006
A Bridge Too Far, 1977 (HBO)
American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)
Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002
Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)
Bad Milo!, 2013 (HBO)
Bad Words, 2014 (HBO)
Battle: Los Angeles
Bells Are Ringing, 1960
Black Gold, 1947
Blinded by the Light, 2019
Blue Streak, 1999
Boys' Night Out, 1962
Brewster McCloud, 1970
Bridget Jones's Baby, 2016
Bridget Jones's Diary, 2001
Broken English, 2007 (HBO)
Camelot, 1967
Captains Courageous, 1937
Carefree, 1938
Casa de mi Padre, 2012 (HBO)
Changeling, 2008 (HBO)
Children of the Damned, 1964
City of Ghosts, 2013 (HBO)
Collateral, 2004 (HBO)
Collide, 2017 (HBO)
Company Business, 1991 (HBO)
Defending Your Life, 1991 (HBO)
Devil in a Blue Dress
Dressed to Kill (HBO)(Extended Version)
Employee of the Month, 2006 (HBO)
Epic, 2013 (HBO)
Fled, 1996 (HBO)
Friday the 13th, 2009
Girl Crazy, 1943
Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami, 2017
Igor, 2008 (HBO)
Illusions, 1982
In the Heat of the Night, 1967 (HBO)
Inception, 2010
Jason's Lyrics, 1994 (HBO)
Killer Klowns from Outer Space, 1988 (HBO)
Lady in White, 1988 (HBO)
Lars and the Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)
Laws of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)
Lethal Weapon, 1987
Lethal Weapon 2, 1989
Lethal Weapon 3, 1992
Lethal Weapon 4, 1998
Little Shop of Horrors, 1986
Logan's Run, 1976
Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)
Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)
Monsters, 2010 (HBO)
Morocco, 1930
Murphy's Law, 1986 (HBO)
My Blue Heaven, 1990 (HBO)
My Dream is Yours, 1949
No End in Sight, 2007 (HBO)
On Moonlight Bay, 1951
Ondine, 2010 (HBO)
Presenting Princess Shaw, 2016 (HBO)
Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)
PT 109, 1963
Queen Christina, 1933
Rob Roy, 1995 (HBO)
Romance on the High Seas, 1948
Rush, 1991 (HBO)
Rush Hour 3, 2007
Salt, 2010
Santa's Slay, 2005 (HBO)
Seneca, 2019 (HBO)
Sense and Sensibility, 1995
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954
Shaft, 1971
Shall We Dance, 1937
She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949
Show Boat, 1936
Sleuth, 2007 (HBO)
So This Is Paris, 1926
Special Agent, 1935
Splinter, 2008 (HBO)
Stage Fright, 1950
Stepmom, 1998
Summer of '42, 1971
Supernova, 2000 (HBO)
Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962
Take Me Out to the Ball Game, 1949
Tenet, 2020 (HBO)
The Accidental Spy, 2001 (HBO)
The Asphalt Jungle, 1950
The Barkley of Broadway, 1949
The Big House, 1930
The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)
The Dishwasher, 2019 (HBO)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose, 2005
The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)
The Green Hornet, 2011
The Haunting, 1963
The Hours, 2002 (HBO)
The Hunter, 2012 (HBO)
The Letter, 1940
The Life Before Her Eyes, 2008 (HBO)
The Omega Man, 1971
The One Below, 2016 (HBO)
The Opposite Sex, 1956
The Out-of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)
The Personal History of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1948
The Wedding Singer, 1998
The Wings of Eagle, 1957
The Woman, 1939
Uncommon Valor, 1983 (HBO)
Unlocked, 2016 (HBO)
Victor/Victoria, 1982
What They Had, 2018 (HBO)
Wild Wild West, 1999
Winter Meeting, 1948
Without Love, 1945
You've Got Mail, 1998
Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005
Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving HBO Max? Let us know in the comments!