Everything Coming to HBO Max in September 2021
September is less than a couple of weeks away and HBO Max is getting ready to add a ton of new titles for subscribers to add to their watchlists. All throughout the month, movies and TV shows are going to be added to HBO's streaming roster, giving folks plenty to watch and enjoy. It all kicks off on September 1st, with the addition of nearly 70 movies to the lineup.
Eight of those movies arriving on September 1st actually belong to the same franchise. The Harry Potter series is returning to HBO Max in its entirety, and this time the films are sticking around for longer than just a month. Save for a period of 30 days earlier this summer, the Harry Potter movies have only been streaming on Peacock for the last several months.
The acclaimed DC TV series Doom Patrol will be returning for its third season on HBO Max late next month, with the first episodes set to drop on September 23rd. There will also be two Warner Bros. films premiering on HBO Max in September, with James Wan's Malignant and Clint Eastwood's Cry Macho both set to debut on the streaming service the same day they hit theaters.
You can check out HBO Max's full September streaming calendar below!
September 1
A Hijacking, 2013 (HBO)
The Animal, 2001 (HBO)
Army Of Darkness, 1993 (HBO)
The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)
Bodas de Oro (aka The Anniversary), 2019 (HBO)
The Cell 2, 2009 (HBO)
Cloverfield, 2008 (HBO)
Dead Again, 1991 (HBO)
Deck the Halls, 2006 (HBO)
Detour, 2017 (HBO)
Drinking Buddies, 2013 (HBO)
Epic Movie, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Event Horizon, 1997 (HBO)
The Evil Dead, 1983 (HBO)
Evil Dead 2, 1987 (HBO)
Flawless, 2008 (HBO)
The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)
Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)
The Gallows, 2015 (HBO)
The Good German, 2006 (HBO)
The Good Heart, 2010 (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
Green Lantern, 2011
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001
Impostor, 2002 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)
In the Heart of the Sea, 2015 (HBO)
Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo, 2019 (HBO)
King Kong, 2005 (Extended Version) HBO)
Lady in the Water, 2006 (HBO)
Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944
Mr. Nobody, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
My Golden Days, 2016 (HBO)
Nanny McPhee, 2006 (HBO)
Oblivion, 2013 (HBO)
On the Town, 1949
Ouija: Origin of Evil, 2016 (HBO)
Paulie, 1998 (HBO)
The Poet Of Havana, 2015 (HBO)
Prime, 2005 (HBO)
Prince Avalanche, 2013 (HBO)
Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional, 2015 (HBO)
Rent, 2005 (HBO)
Romeo Santos The King Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden, 2012 (HBO)
Santana - Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It, 2014 (HBO)
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012 (HBO)
Severance, 2007 (HBO)
Showdown In Little Tokyo, 1991 (HBO)
The Song Remains the Same, 1976
Taken 2, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo, 2014 (HBO)
That's Entertainment!, 1974
That's Entertainment! II, 1976
That's Entertainment! III, 1994
Transformers, 2007 (HBO)
Undisputed, 2002 (HBO)
Vanilla Sky, 2001 (HBO)
View from the Top, 2003 (HBO)
What They Had, 2018 (HBO)
What Women Want, 2000 (HBO)
Yandel: Legacy - De Lider A Leyenda Tour, 2015 (HBO)
September 2
Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City, Max Original Special Premiere
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season Finale
September 3
Amaraica, 2020 (HBO)
At Last, 2020
Bittu, 2020
Coffee Shop Names, 2020
Liberty Kid, 2007
September 9
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Reunion Special
Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO)
September 11
Ben 10, Season 4C
NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Walker, Season 1
September 13
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic
I'm Sorry
Little Ellen, Max Original Series Premiere
September 17
Apple & Onion, Season 2B
Cry Macho, Warner Bros. Film Premiere
El Cuartito, 2021 (HBO)
Superman & Lois, Season 1
September 23
Ahir Shah: Dots, Max Original Special Premiere
Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Finale
September 27
Huesped Americano (aka The American Guest), Series Premiere (HBO)
Little Sky, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
Neh, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
Unmothered, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
September 30
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Ten-Year-Old Tom, Max Original Series Premiere
Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO)
The Way Down, Max Original Series Premiere
Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Series Premiere