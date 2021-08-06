Every Movie and TV Show Coming to HBO Max in August 2021
August is going to be a big month for HBO Max subscribers. The WarnerMedia-owned streaming service has established itself as a source for great movies and TV, and its popular roster of titles is going to add even more to its ranks next month. On Wednesday, HBO Max released the full list of movies and TV shows coming to its lineup in August, and it's filled with new originals and beloved classics alike.
Undoubtedly the biggest title hitting HBO Max in August is The Suicide Squad, the R-rated DC blockbuster from writer/director James Gunn. Like all other 2021 releases from Warner Bros., The Suicide Squad will debut on HBO Max the same day it hits theaters, but you have to have the ad-free version of the service in order to watch it.
Reminiscence, the mind-bending sci-fi thriller from Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, is also getting the day-and-date treatment this month, arriving in theaters and on HBO Max August 20th.
Below, you can check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to HBO Max next month.
2 Days in the Valley, 1996 (HBO)
9/11: Fifteen Years Later, 2016
A Mighty Wind, 2003 (HBO)
A Walk Among the Tombstones, 2014 (HBO)
The Accidental Spy, 2002 (HBO)
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005 (HBO)
Americano, 2017 (HBO)
Anna to the Infinite Power, 1982 (HBO)
Backtrack, 2016 (HBO)
Basic Instinct, 1992 (HBO)
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, 2006 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Best in Show, 2000 (HBO)
Betrayal at Attica, 2021
The Betrayed, 2008 (HBO)
The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)
Black Death, 2010 (HBO)
Blue Ruin, 2014 (HBO)
Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)
Changeling, 2008 (HBO)
Chasing Mavericks, 2012 (HBO)
Collateral, 2004 (HBO)
Constantine, 2005
Deep Cover, 1992 (HBO)
The Devil's Double, 2011 (HBO)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 1988 (HBO)
Dolphin Tale, 2011 (HBO)
The Double, 2014 (HBO)
Empire of the Sun, 1987
The End, 1978 (HBO)
Envy, 2004 (HBO)
Epic, 2013 (HBO)
Extranjero (aka Foreigner), 2018 (HBO)
For Your Consideration, 2006 (HBO)
Freejack, 1992 (HBO)
The Fugitive, 1993
Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996
The Great Gatsby, 1974 (HBO)
The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)
Gun Shy, 2017 (HBO)
Hangman, 2017 (HBO)
Heaven Can Wait, 1978 (HBO)
Hitchcock, 2012 (HBO)
Horror of Dracula, 1958
How to Deal, 2003 (HBO)
Hudson Hawk, 1991
Humpday, 2009 (HBO)
Imperium, 2016 (HBO)
Inception, 2010
Joe, 2014 (HBO)
Johnny English Reborn, 2011 (HBO)
Julia, 2009 (HBO)
Last Action Hero, 1993
The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011
Malcolm X, 1992
Man Down, 2016 (HBO)
The Man in the Iron Mask, 1998 (HBO)
Mean Streets, 1973
Mr. Soul!, 2018
New in Town, 2009 (HBO)
Nobody Walks, 2012 (HBO)
Nurse 3D, 2013 (HBO)
One Hour Photo, 2002 (HBO)
The Out-of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)
Popeye, 1980 (HBO)
The Pope of Greenwich Village, 1984 (HBO)
The Prince, 2014 (HBO)
The Reader, 2008 (HBO)
Red, 2008 (HBO)
Red Riding Hood, 2011
Requiem for a Dream, 2000
Scary Movie, 2000
The Score, 2001 (HBO)
Sex and the City, 2008
Sex and the City 2, 2010
The Shawshank Redemption, 1994
Spawn, 1997
The Spirit, 2008 (HBO)
The Square, 2017 (HBO)
Stand and Deliver, 1988 (HBO)
Tango & Cash, 1989
Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, 2006
Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
Vice, 2015 (HBO)
War, 2007 (HBO)
Woodstock (Director's Cut), 1994
You've Got Mail, 1998
August 3
Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, 1993
Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
August 5
Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets A Puppy, Max Original Special Premiere
The Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
August 12
FBOY Island, Max Original Season Finale
The Hype, Max Original Series Premiere
Titans, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
August 14
Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)
Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)
August 19
Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground, Max Original Documentary Special Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special, Max Original Special Premiere
Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, Max Original Special Premiere
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Series Premiere
August 20
Half Brothers, 2020 (HBO)
Reefa, 2021 (HBO)
Reminiscence, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021