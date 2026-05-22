HBO Max Releases Full List of 93 New Movies and TV Shows Coming in June 2026

It is, once again, the time of each month when streaming platforms release their list of new movies and TV shows being added for subscribers at the start of the coming month. For HBO Max, June is a huge month thanks to the return of its fantasy flagship show, House of the Dragon, with season 3 set for the middle of the month. Besides that, there’s a lot of debuts, exclusive streaming drops, and a host of old movies coming back to the platform. In total, subscribers can expect 93 new additions (not counting sport or AEW wrestling content), and a new monthly spotlight collection.

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As well as House of the Dragon, HBO Max has announced the arrival of several major recent movies, including mind-bending horror Undertone, Glen Powell’s underrated How To Make a Killing, and the raunchfest that is Pillion. On the television side, My Adventures with Superman returns for Season 3, and there’s a debut for Larry David’s new comedy Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness. Want to see everything coming to HBO Max in June? Read on for the full list. As ever, according to HBO Max, this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change.

June 1

A History of Violence

Act of Violence

Brainstorm

Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult (HBO Original)

Clash by Night

Contagion

Du Barry was a Lady

Duffy of San Quentin

Each Dawn I Die

Executive Suite

Fingers

Flamingo Road

Gangster, The

Hell or High Water

I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang

I Died a Thousand Times

I Was a Communist for the F.B.I.

Illegal

Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison

Invisible Stripes

Isle of Dogs

King of the Underworld

Kismet

Lady in the Lake

Lady Killer

Lightning Strikes Twice

Little Caesar

Marked Woman

Mid90s

Midsommar

Murder, My Sweet

No Questions Asked

Nobody Lives Forever

Nora Prentiss

On Dangerous Ground

Out of the Fog

Phenix City Story

Private Detective 62

Red Light

Roadblock

Room (2015)

Serenade

Stoker

Storm Warning

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse

Thank Your Lucky Stars

The Asphalt Jungle

The F.B.I. Story

The Locket

The Lost Patrol

The Man I Love

The Mask of Dimitrios

The Mayor of Hell

The Mortal Storm

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)

The Public Enemy (1931)

The Racket

The Roaring Twenties

The Rock

The Set-Up

The Transporter Refueled (2015)

The Unsuspected

The West Point Story (1950)

They Drive by Night

They Made Me a Criminal

Three Strangers

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection

Walk Softly, Stranger

Walk the Dark Street

Where Danger Lives

Words and Music

Young Man with a Horn

June 2

90 Day: The Last Resort, Season 3 (TLC)

Battle on the Beach, Season 5 (HGTV)

Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders, Season 2 (ID)

Lethally Blonde, Season 2 (ID)

June 3

Bodies in the Water, Season 1 (ID)

People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer, Season 2 (ID)

Ready Player One

June 4

Homicide Hunter: American Detective, Season 6 (ID)

Wheeler Dealers: World Tour, Season 1

June 5

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 212 (HGTV)

Pillion (A24)

The Topurias (HBO Original)

June 7

Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial Vs. That’s The Weight of The World) (HBO Original)

June 8

100 Cooks, Season 1 (Food Network)

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, Season 1A (Cartoon Network)

June 9

Crashers, Season 1 (HGTV)

Eva Longoria: Searching For France, Season 1 (CNN Original)

The Imperial Presidency: A Fareed Zakaria Documentary (CNN Original)

June 10

Big Girls Wanted: Escaping Pearadise (ID)

June 11

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 42 (Food Network)

Gran Turismo

June 12

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 257 (HGTV)

Proud, Season 1 (HBO Original)

June 14

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 11 (OWN)

My Adventures with Superman, Season 3 (Adult Swim)

June 15

House of the Dragon, Season 2 (ASL)

Rick and Morty, Season 9 (Adult Swim)

June 16

Disaster: The Chernobyl Meltdown (CNN Original)

Little Singles, Season 1 (TLC)

June 18

Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever (CNN Original)

June 19

How to Make a Killing (A24)

Ultras: Passion and Death (HBO Original)

June 21

House of the Dragon, Season 3 (HBO Original)

House of the Dragon, Season 3 (with ASL)

June 23

The Welcome Table (HBO Original)

June 24

Homestead Rescue, Season 14 (Discovery)

Life of the Party

Love It or List It, Season 21 (HGTV)

Why We Dream (CNN Films)

June 26

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 213 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 258 (HGTV)

Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Undertone (A24)

June 30

Bang My Box: The Robin Byrd Story (HBO Original)

HBO Max has also revealed that starting on June 1, the platform will be spotlighting LGBTQ+ voices and stories with a curated lineup of series, films, and documentaries on the LGBTQ+ Collection Page. Here’s what you can expect in the collection:

Heated Rivalry (Crave Original)

Schitt’s Creek

I Love LA (HBO Original)

Euphoria (HBO Original)

Six Feet Under (HBO Original)

Pillion (A24) – Debuts 6/5

Hacks (Max Original)

Love, Simon

Proud – Debuts 6/12

The Last of Us (HBO Original)

Harley Quinn (Max Original)

Am I Ok

The Parenting (Max Original)

Looking (HBO Original)

Jay & Pamela

Enigma (HBO Original)

Our Flag Means Death (Max Original)

And Just Like That (Max Original)

The Sex Lives of College Girls (Max Original)

The Book of Queer

Back to the Frontier (Max Original)

Gentleman Jack (HBO Original)

The Other Two (Max Original)

Sort Of (Max Original)

Jerrod Carmichael: Don’t Be Gay (HBO Original)

Caleb Heron: Model Comedian (HBO Original)

Carol

Queer (A24)

Somebody, Somewhere (HBO Original)

The Bold Type

Color Theory by Julio Torres (HBO Original)

Desert Hearts

Say Yes to the Dress with Tan France

Say Yes to the Dress

My Lottery Dream Home

Trixie Motel



What are you most excited to see on HBO Max in June? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!