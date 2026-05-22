HBO Max Releases Full List of 93 New Movies and TV Shows Coming in June 2026

It is, once again, the time of each month when streaming platforms release their list of new movies and TV shows being added for subscribers at the start of the coming month. For HBO Max, June is a huge month thanks to the return of its fantasy flagship show, House of the Dragon, with season 3 set for the middle of the month. Besides that, there’s a lot of debuts, exclusive streaming drops, and a host of old movies coming back to the platform. In total, subscribers can expect 93 new additions (not counting sport or AEW wrestling content), and a new monthly spotlight collection.
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As well as House of the Dragon, HBO Max has announced the arrival of several major recent movies, including mind-bending horror Undertone, Glen Powell’s underrated How To Make a Killing, and the raunchfest that is Pillion. On the television side, My Adventures with Superman returns for Season 3, and there’s a debut for Larry David’s new comedy Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness. Want to see everything coming to HBO Max in June? Read on for the full list. As ever, according to HBO Max, this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change.
June 1
A History of Violence
Act of Violence
Brainstorm
Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult (HBO Original)
Clash by Night
Contagion
Du Barry was a Lady
Duffy of San Quentin
Each Dawn I Die
Executive Suite
Fingers
Flamingo Road
Gangster, The
Hell or High Water
I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang
I Died a Thousand Times
I Was a Communist for the F.B.I.
Illegal
Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison
Invisible Stripes
Isle of Dogs
King of the Underworld
Kismet
Lady in the Lake
Lady Killer
Lightning Strikes Twice
Little Caesar
Marked Woman
Mid90s
Midsommar
Murder, My Sweet
No Questions Asked
Nobody Lives Forever
Nora Prentiss
On Dangerous Ground
Out of the Fog
Phenix City Story
Private Detective 62
Red Light
Roadblock
Room (2015)
Serenade
Stoker
Storm Warning
Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
Thank Your Lucky Stars
The Asphalt Jungle
The F.B.I. Story
The Locket
The Lost Patrol
The Man I Love
The Mask of Dimitrios
The Mayor of Hell
The Mortal Storm
The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)
The Public Enemy (1931)
The Racket
The Roaring Twenties
The Rock
The Set-Up
The Transporter Refueled (2015)
The Unsuspected
The West Point Story (1950)
They Drive by Night
They Made Me a Criminal
Three Strangers
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection
Walk Softly, Stranger
Walk the Dark Street
Where Danger Lives
Words and Music
Young Man with a Horn
June 2
90 Day: The Last Resort, Season 3 (TLC)
Battle on the Beach, Season 5 (HGTV)
Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders, Season 2 (ID)
Lethally Blonde, Season 2 (ID)
June 3
Bodies in the Water, Season 1 (ID)
People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer, Season 2 (ID)
Ready Player One
June 4
Homicide Hunter: American Detective, Season 6 (ID)
Wheeler Dealers: World Tour, Season 1
June 5
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 212 (HGTV)
Pillion (A24)
The Topurias (HBO Original)
June 7
Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial Vs. That’s The Weight of The World) (HBO Original)
June 8
100 Cooks, Season 1 (Food Network)
Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, Season 1A (Cartoon Network)
June 9
Crashers, Season 1 (HGTV)
Eva Longoria: Searching For France, Season 1 (CNN Original)
The Imperial Presidency: A Fareed Zakaria Documentary (CNN Original)
June 10
Big Girls Wanted: Escaping Pearadise (ID)
June 11
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 42 (Food Network)
Gran Turismo
June 12
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 257 (HGTV)
Proud, Season 1 (HBO Original)
June 14
Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 11 (OWN)
My Adventures with Superman, Season 3 (Adult Swim)
June 15
House of the Dragon, Season 2 (ASL)
Rick and Morty, Season 9 (Adult Swim)
June 16
Disaster: The Chernobyl Meltdown (CNN Original)
Little Singles, Season 1 (TLC)
June 18
Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever (CNN Original)
June 19
How to Make a Killing (A24)
Ultras: Passion and Death (HBO Original)
June 21
House of the Dragon, Season 3 (HBO Original)
House of the Dragon, Season 3 (with ASL)
June 23
The Welcome Table (HBO Original)
June 24
Homestead Rescue, Season 14 (Discovery)
Life of the Party
Love It or List It, Season 21 (HGTV)
Why We Dream (CNN Films)
June 26
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 213 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 258 (HGTV)
Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Undertone (A24)
June 30
Bang My Box: The Robin Byrd Story (HBO Original)
HBO Max has also revealed that starting on June 1, the platform will be spotlighting LGBTQ+ voices and stories with a curated lineup of series, films, and documentaries on the LGBTQ+ Collection Page. Here’s what you can expect in the collection:
- Heated Rivalry (Crave Original)
- Schitt’s Creek
- I Love LA (HBO Original)
- Euphoria (HBO Original)
- Six Feet Under (HBO Original)
- Pillion (A24) – Debuts 6/5
- Hacks (Max Original)
- Love, Simon
- Proud – Debuts 6/12
- The Last of Us (HBO Original)
- Harley Quinn (Max Original)
- Am I Ok
- The Parenting (Max Original)
- Looking (HBO Original)
- Jay & Pamela
- Enigma (HBO Original)
- Our Flag Means Death (Max Original)
- And Just Like That (Max Original)
- The Sex Lives of College Girls (Max Original)
- The Book of Queer
- Back to the Frontier (Max Original)
- Gentleman Jack (HBO Original)
- The Other Two (Max Original)
- Sort Of (Max Original)
- Jerrod Carmichael: Don’t Be Gay (HBO Original)
- Caleb Heron: Model Comedian (HBO Original)
- Carol
- Queer (A24)
- Somebody, Somewhere (HBO Original)
- The Bold Type
- Color Theory by Julio Torres (HBO Original)
- Desert Hearts
- Say Yes to the Dress with Tan France
- Say Yes to the Dress
- My Lottery Dream Home
- Trixie Motel
What are you most excited to see on HBO Max in June? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!