Everything Coming to HBO Max in July 2025

July is almost here and Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service isn’t just gearing up for a big name change, but it’s also preparing for a wave of new additions anchored by one of the most popular films of the year. The soon-to-be-called-again HBO Max has a whole horde of new movie and TV titles set to arrive in July, and the service released the full lineup of those new additions this week.

The biggest of these arrivals, of course, is Sinners, the record-breaking movie from Ryan Coogler that hit theaters earlier this year. After a phenomenal run at the box office, Sinners is finally making its way to streaming, premiering on HBO Max July 4th.

You can check out the full list of HBO Max’s July titles below.

July 1st

Annabelle (2014)

Better off Dead…

Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me

Canyon River

Carol

Chopped: Volume 4, Season 61 (FOOD Network)

Cunningham

Dames

Dances With Wolves

Dances With Wolves: Extended Cut

Film Geek

Get Out

Get Shorty (1995)

In Time

Insidious

Jewel Robbery

Jimmy the Gent

Lady Killer

Lawyer Man

Life as We Know It

Love & Other Drugs

Love Crazy

Moana with Sound (1926)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation

Napoleon Dynamite

One Way Passage

Other Men’s Women

Picture Snatcher

Private Detective 62

Red Dawn (1984)

Shadow of the Thin Man

Shaun the Sheep Movie

Showgirls

Sinner’s Holiday

Smart Money

Snatched (2017)

Song of the Thin Man

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

Taxi! (1932)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Big Lebowski

The Brink (2019)

The Great Wall

The Kennel Murder Case

The Key

The Last House on the Left

The Meg

The Public Enemy

The Road to Singapore (1931)

The St. Louis Kid

The Strawberry Blonde

The Thin Man Goes Home

The Three Stooges

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Torrid Zone

Two O’Clock Courage

Tyrel

Valentine’s Day

Valley of the Sun (1942)

What’s Your Number?

What’s Your Number? Ex-tended Edition

Winner Take All (1932)

Woman at War

July 2nd

Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print (HBO Original)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 13 (TLC)

July 3rd

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League

The Deep Three, Season 3

July 4th

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (A24)

Sinners (2025)

July 7th

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Season 9 (TLC)

Wardens of the North, Season 4 (Animal Planet)

July 10th

Back to the Frontier, Season 1 (Max Original, Magnolia Network)

Celebrity IOU, Season 10 (HGTV)

Isadora Moon, Season 1B (Max Original)

July 11th

Chasing the West, Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 202 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 243 (HGTV)

Opus (A24)

Rage (Furia), Season 1 (HBO Original)

July 12th

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 5 (Discovery)

July 14th

Evil Lives Here, Season 18 (ID)

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 3 (Discovery)

Two Guys Garage, Season 24

July 15th

A Killer Among Friends, Season 1 (ID)

July 16th

911: Did the Killer Call?, Season 1 (ID)

July 17th

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 38 (FOOD Network)

July 18th

Billy Joel: And So It Goes (HBO Original)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 51 (FOOD Network)

Family Recipe Showdown, Season 1 (FOOD Network)

I Love You Forever (2024)

July 19th

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Season 7B (FOOD Network)

Zillow Gone Wild, Season 2 (HGTV)

July 20th

Shark Week 2025 (Discovery)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9C (Cartoon Network)

July 22nd

Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain, Season 1 (CNN)

July 23rd

Welcome to Plathville, Season 7 (TLC)

July 25th

AEW Special Events, 2023C (2023)

AEW Special Events, 2024C (2024)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic S1F: The No Heart Games (2024)

Death of a Unicorn (A24)

July 26th

The Pioneer Woman, Season 39 (FOOD Network)

July 29th

Worst Cooks in America, Season 29 (FOOD Network)

July 31st

Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Season 2 (HGTV)