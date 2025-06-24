Everything Coming to HBO Max in July 2025

July is almost here and Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service isn’t just gearing up for a big name change, but it’s also preparing for a wave of new additions anchored by one of the most popular films of the year. The soon-to-be-called-again HBO Max has a whole horde of new movie and TV titles set to arrive in July, and the service released the full lineup of those new additions this week.
The biggest of these arrivals, of course, is Sinners, the record-breaking movie from Ryan Coogler that hit theaters earlier this year. After a phenomenal run at the box office, Sinners is finally making its way to streaming, premiering on HBO Max July 4th.
You can check out the full list of HBO Max’s July titles below.
July 1st
Annabelle (2014)
Better off Dead…
Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me
Canyon River
Carol
Chopped: Volume 4, Season 61 (FOOD Network)
Cunningham
Dames
Dances With Wolves
Dances With Wolves: Extended Cut
Film Geek
Get Out
Get Shorty (1995)
In Time
Insidious
Jewel Robbery
Jimmy the Gent
Lady Killer
Lawyer Man
Life as We Know It
Love & Other Drugs
Love Crazy
Moana with Sound (1926)
Mortal Kombat (1995)
Mortal Kombat (2021)
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind
Mortal Kombat: Annihilation
Napoleon Dynamite
One Way Passage
Other Men’s Women
Picture Snatcher
Private Detective 62
Red Dawn (1984)
Shadow of the Thin Man
Shaun the Sheep Movie
Showgirls
Sinner’s Holiday
Smart Money
Snatched (2017)
Song of the Thin Man
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
Taxi! (1932)
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Amityville Horror (2005)
The Big Lebowski
The Brink (2019)
The Great Wall
The Kennel Murder Case
The Key
The Last House on the Left
The Meg
The Public Enemy
The Road to Singapore (1931)
The St. Louis Kid
The Strawberry Blonde
The Thin Man Goes Home
The Three Stooges
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Torrid Zone
Two O’Clock Courage
Tyrel
Valentine’s Day
Valley of the Sun (1942)
What’s Your Number?
What’s Your Number? Ex-tended Edition
Winner Take All (1932)
Woman at War
July 2nd
Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print (HBO Original)
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 13 (TLC)
July 3rd
Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League
The Deep Three, Season 3
July 4th
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (A24)
Sinners (2025)
July 7th
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Season 9 (TLC)
Wardens of the North, Season 4 (Animal Planet)
July 10th
Back to the Frontier, Season 1 (Max Original, Magnolia Network)
Celebrity IOU, Season 10 (HGTV)
Isadora Moon, Season 1B (Max Original)
July 11th
Chasing the West, Season 1 (HGTV)
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 202 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 243 (HGTV)
Opus (A24)
Rage (Furia), Season 1 (HBO Original)
July 12th
Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 5 (Discovery)
July 14th
Evil Lives Here, Season 18 (ID)
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 3 (Discovery)
Two Guys Garage, Season 24
July 15th
A Killer Among Friends, Season 1 (ID)
July 16th
911: Did the Killer Call?, Season 1 (ID)
July 17th
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 38 (FOOD Network)
July 18th
Billy Joel: And So It Goes (HBO Original)
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 51 (FOOD Network)
Family Recipe Showdown, Season 1 (FOOD Network)
I Love You Forever (2024)
July 19th
Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Season 7B (FOOD Network)
Zillow Gone Wild, Season 2 (HGTV)
July 20th
Shark Week 2025 (Discovery)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9C (Cartoon Network)
July 22nd
Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain, Season 1 (CNN)
July 23rd
Welcome to Plathville, Season 7 (TLC)
July 25th
AEW Special Events, 2023C (2023)
AEW Special Events, 2024C (2024)
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic S1F: The No Heart Games (2024)
Death of a Unicorn (A24)
July 26th
The Pioneer Woman, Season 39 (FOOD Network)
July 29th
Worst Cooks in America, Season 29 (FOOD Network)
July 31st
Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Season 2 (HGTV)