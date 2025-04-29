These Are the 7 Most Bingeable Dramas on Max

There are so many good TV shows these days that it’s hard to keep up. However, while cable still has plenty to offer, streaming is where the main action is. From Paradise and Stranger Things to Andor and Severance, there’s something for everyone on the various platforms. But keeping up with the latest offerings doesn’t mean it’s time to forget the past. In fact, every streaming service has a massive catalog of older series ready for users to load up and binge at a moment’s notice. Max, in particular, has a great selection of dramas that viewers won’t be able to stop after they start.

What sets Max apart is its connection to HBO, arguably the premier television service in the business. HBO, of course, traffics in dramas, and with all of the heavy hitters being available on Max, there is no shortage of quality content.

The Wire

Any list of the best TV shows of all time has to save a spot near the top for The Wire. Set in Baltimore, Maryland, the series focuses on law enforcement’s reaction to a lot of the illegal activity going on in the city and the big hitters on both sides of the conflict. The Wire runs for 60 episodes over five seasons, making it an easy binge.

Outside of quality storytelling, the big draw of The Wire is to see some of Hollywood’s biggest stars at earlier points in their careers. Some of the notable actors who appeared on the HBO series are Michael K. Williams, Michael B. Jordan, Dominic West, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Idris Elba, and Lance Reddick.

The Sopranos

The Wire had some serious competition during its run on HBO in the form of The Sopranos. Following a New Jersey-based Mafia boss and his family, the series won countless awards during its six-season run, with series star James Gandolfini bringing home three Emmys for his turn as Tony Soprano. It really was a team effort, though, as The Sopranos‘ ensemble cast and twists and turns helped make it one of the most influential shows ever.

The Sopranos‘ legacy even extends beyond the original series. In 2021, a prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark, was released, showing how Tony Soprano became the mobster he was in the HBO series. James Gandolfini’s son, Michael Gandolfini, plays his late father’s character in the film, which is also streaming on Max.

The West Wing

One bingeable show available on Max that didn’t air on HBO is The West Wing. From creator Aaron Sorkin, the show is about Josiah Bartlet’s time in the Oval Office and all the people who help him navigate being the president. Martin Sheen delivers a wonderful performance as Bartlet, and he’s far from the only one to bring their A-game, with Rob Lowe, Allison Janney, Dulé Hill, Moira Kelly, and Richard Schiff all crushing it on a weekly basis.

It can be easy to dismiss shows that focus on politics in today’s climate, but The West Wing is a human story about people trying to do the right thing at every turn. Sorkin’s writing also never fails to land, ensuring viewers are engaged throughout the show’s entire seven-season run.

Succession

Before The White Lotus had viewers dive into the lives of just the worst kind of people, Succession introduced the world to the Roy family. Waystar RoyCo. owner Logan Roy’s four children smell blood in the water as their father’s health declines, but only one can take control of the business. While show’s four seasons feature all kind of unsavory moments that make it a tough watch, its humor and acting make it worth the binge.

While each member of the cast does their job well, the two standouts are Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong. Their performances as Roman Roy and Kendall Roy, respectively, catapulted them to new heights, with both actors getting nominated for an Oscar at the 2025 Academy Awards.

Game of Thrones

It’s hard to travel far on the Max app without seeing some kind of reference to Game of Thrones. George R.R. Martin’s source material spawned a massive TV series that dominated watercooler conversation for close to a decade. Sure, the conclusion of the battle for Westeros leaves a bit to be desired, but at the end of the day, Game of Thrones is more about the journey than the destination.

Like The Wire, Game of Thrones also features many of Hollywood’s elite in small but meaningful roles. Jason Momoa appeared on the show briefly, while up-and-coming superstar Joseph Quinn played a guard who’s easy to miss.

The Newsroom

It’s easy to tell that a TV show is great when it provides a fascinating peek behind the curtain at a topic that doesn’t seem all that interesting. The Newsroom pulls that off by showing what it’s like to run a news organization that tries to land the biggest stories. Aaron Sorkin once again lends his talents to the hit show, ensuring that the dialogue is punchy.

The Newsroom is at its best when it acts as a sort of time capsule of the early 2010s, tackling topics like the death of Osama Bin Laden and the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Anyone who lived through those events will see them in a whole new light after binge-watching all three seasons of The Newsroom.

The Leftovers

Damon Lindelof set out to adapt Tom Perrotta’s novel The Leftovers for HBO and gripped viewers by pulling off the wild premise of two percent of the world’s population suddenly disappearing. Rather than focus on the large-scale effects of such a cataclysmic event, The Leftovers chooses to turn its attention to a family and how they’re navigating the world.

While The Leftovers isn’t as long as some other shows available on Max, clocking in at just 28 episodes over three seasons, there’s enough there for anyone to sink their teeth into, especially those who can’t get enough of mystery box shows.

