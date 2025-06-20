Sinners Gets the Perfect HBO Max Streaming Date

After dominating the box office over Easter weekend, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners is going to be at the center of another holiday celebration as it hits streaming. According to The Wrap, the critically acclaimed film will be available to watch on HBO Max starting Friday, July 4th. This will mark the first time Sinners can be watched for “free” at home. It’s already been out on various digital platforms for a few weeks. The movie will debut on HBO Max just a handful of days before physical copies (Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K UHD) go on sale.

Since Sinners is a Warner Bros. release, HBO Max will be the film’s exclusive streaming home. It’s unknown if the platform will also show some of the supplemental features included on home media copies, such as the behind-the-scenes featurettes that explore the making of the film.

Hitting theaters in April, Sinners became a much-needed massive success for Warner Bros. Buoyed by enthusiastic reviews, the film has earned $361.7 million worldwide against a production budget of $90 million. As of this writing, Sinners is the seventh highest-grossing movie of the year so far on the global charts. It ranks third domestically, behind only Lilo & Stitch and A Minecraft Movie.

While Sinners was a triumph for Coogler, he does not have plans to make a sequel. After spending so much of his career working in Hollywood franchises (see: Creed and Black Panther), he wanted to tell an original story “that had a beginning, middle, and end in just one movie.”

Seeing that box office bombs have found an audience on Max (see: Mickey 17), Sinners should have no trouble becoming a hit on streaming. Beloved by critics and audiences alike, there’s likely a great amount of interest in rewatching it, and with people home over the long holiday weekend, they’ll have plenty of time to work Sinners into their Fourth of July plans. Checking out the film at home won’t be the same as experiencing it on an IMAX screen, but it will still be a nice opportunity to take in Coogler’s rich sense of storytelling and world building. While Sinners features plenty of genre entertainment in the form of vampires, the narrative is much deeper than that, and fans might pick up on a few things they missed with repeat viewings.

July should be a busy month at the box office; the highly anticipated Jurassic World Rebirth opens over Fourth of July weekend. Based on the early projections, movie fans are planning on spending a lot of time at the theater next month. But between Sinners, A Minecraft Movie, and more, they’ll have plenty of great options to watch from the comfort of home as well. Even with all of the major tentpoles coming out in the next few weeks, it won’t be surprising to see Sinners soar to the top of the Max charts shortly after it hits streaming.