TCM Announces Virtual Classic Film Festival On HBO Max

HBO Max will be getting a Virtual Classic Film Festival from TCM this year. The network decided that the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t going to stop them from sharing these films with audiences. TCM viewers with cable will also get some complimentary programming as well. 80 classic films will be available during the festival. West Side Story is the first one up and that screening will feature some interviews and discussions with special guests and the TCM hosts. In some cases, there will even be behind-the-scenes footage of the films. Things get rolling on HBO Max and the network on May 6 and run until May 9. Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn will be reuniting for that first screening of West Side Story at 5 PM PT. Other heavy hitters for this year include The Maltese Falcon, They Won’t Believe Me, Bullitt, Love Story, Diner, and Antwone Fisher.

When the festival was announced, TCM general manager Pola Shannon wrote in a statement, “We’re thrilled to expand this year’s virtual festival across two platforms — linear and streaming. Our approach gives fans even more movies, stars and unique presentations to choose from. The breadth of this festival will offer interest for every kind of classic movie fan — whether they’re new to this world or card-carrying cinephiles!”

The 2021 #TCMFF is coming to you virtually May 6 - 9 on TCM and within the Classics Curated by TCM Hub on @hbomax. It all starts with a special presentation of WEST SIDE STORY with a cast reunion featuring @TheRitaMoreno, @RussTamblyn, & @GeorgeChakiris_. https://t.co/OJ31W1nUYh pic.twitter.com/9N0mbtsoI7 — TCM (@tcm) March 10, 2021

HBO Max and the network describe the Classic Film Festival:

It’s time to celebrate our shared love of movies with films from the past and present showcasing new gems to discover and treasured favorites to enjoy. This year’s festival will feature four days of unique and complementary programming on TCM and HBO Max. Cable subscribers can tune-in to TCM for an extensive lineup of iconic classic films, presented by TCM hosts and joined by special guests. Starting the same day, HBO Max subscribers can navigate to the Classics Curated by TCM Hub to find even more unique and unforgettable classic movies, exclusive film discussions and interviews with special guests and TCM hosts, panels and unique presentations, brand new film introductions from our TCM hosts, and rarely seen behind-the-scenes footage.

Will you be checking out the film festival? Let us know in the comments!