Hellboy: The Crooked Man US Release Date Revealed

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is heading to theaters in the UK this Friday, but now we know when American audiences will get a chance to see the film. As of this week, video on demand (VOD) platforms are showing Hellboy: The Crooked Man available for pre-order with a Tuesday, October 8th release at 12 a.m. ET — meaning 9 p.m. PT October 7th. No domestic theatrical release for the film, the fourth entry in the Hellboy franchise, appears to be scheduled.

In Hellboy: The Crooked Man, Hellboy and a rookie BRPD agent find themselves stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia and discover a small community haunted by witches led by the Crooked Man, a local devil who just so happens to have a troubling connection to Hellboy's past. The film stars Jack Kesy as Hellboy while Jefferson White, Adeline Rudolph, Joseph Marcell, Leah McNamara, Hannah Margetson, and Martin Bassindale also star. The film is produced by Millennium Films and is released by Ketchup Entertainment. Bryan Taylor directs the film, which is written by Taylor, Christopher Golden, and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola. For Mignola, Hellboy: The Crooked man is the most comic-accurate film in the franchise to date, something that he's excited about.

"[My favorite thing was] to see how close it is to the comics. There are several shots in there that are panels from the comics and your fear is always, especially when you say it's gotta be my favorite story, that it's going to lose something," Mignola said previously. "But all my favorite moments from the comic are in there. I mean, you're holding your breath as you're watching this. I actually got to watch, I didn't go on set, but I saw dailies, and you're just going, 'I can't believe this! Oh, my God, you got in there and is it going to stay in there when they cut the movie?'"

He continued, "Because there is a particular moment in the church that I loved so much. I thought, 'Are they going to add special effects to that' It's just a quiet little moment. It could easily get cut, but it stayed all the way through … Not that I didn't like the other movies or love bits and pieces from the other movies, but it was just… I was so grateful to see somebody that really did want to put [them in there], because at some point everybody says, 'Oh yeah, we're going to put your comic on screen.' But this is the time that it happened."

Hellboy: The Crooked Man opens in theaters in the U.K. on September 27th. It arrives on VOD in the U.S. on October 8th.