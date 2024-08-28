New Hellboy: The Crooked Man Poster Released

This year might not be jam-packed with new entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or DC properties, but there are still a number of exciting genre projects on the horizon, such as Hellboy: The Crooked Man. Over on Twitter, Total Film released an all-new poster for the upcoming adventure, giving us an up-close look at actor Jack Kesy’s take on the fan-favorite hero, as well as a look at his trusty sidearm. The post also confirmed the movie would be landing in UK cinemas on September 27th, though an official domestic release date has yet to be confirmed. You can check out the new poster for Hellboy: The Crooked Man below.

Another interesting detail on this new Hellboy poster is that it confirms it’s the fourth entry into the franchise, which follows two live-action movies starring Ron Perlman and another live-action adventure starring David Harbour. This specific detail on the poster will spark speculation among fans if all of these movies are meant to fall within the same canon or if each new actor is embedded in their own lore.

Starring alongside Kesy in the movie are Jefferson White, Adeline Rudolph, Joseph Marcell, Leah McNamara, Hannah Margetson, and Martin Bassindale. Hellboy: The Crooked Man was directed by Brian Taylor.

Despite any apprehension audiences might have about how this upcoming movie fits within the canon of Hellboy, creator of the character Mike Mignola previously claimed that The Crooked Man is the most comic-accurate film yet.

“[My favorite thing was] to see how close it is to the comics. There are several shots in there that are panels from the comics and your fear is always, especially when you say it’s gotta be my favorite story, that it’s going to lose something,” Mignola told Screen Rant at San Diego Comic-Con. “But all my favorite moments from the comic are in there. I mean, you’re holding your breath as you’re watching this. I actually got to watch, I didn’t go on set, but I saw dailies, and you’re just going, ‘I can’t believe this! Oh, my God, you got it in there and is it going to stay in there when they cut the movie?’”

He continued, “Because there is a particular moment in the church that I loved so much. I thought, ‘Are they going to add special effects to that?’ It’s just a quiet little moment. It could easily get cut, but it stayed all the way through … Not that I didn’t like the other movies or love bits and pieces from the other movies, but it was just… I was so grateful to see somebody that really did want to put [them in there], because at some point everybody says, ‘Oh yeah, we’re going to put your comic on screen,’ But this is the time that it happened.”

Stay tuned for updates on Hellboy: The Crooked Man before it lands in theaters later this year.

