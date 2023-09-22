Hellboy: The Crooked Man Producer Reveals Why Jack Kesy Was the Right Choice for Big Red

Actors Ron Perlman and David Harbour both had a built-in following when they were cast for their respective Hellboy films, as both actors not only had impressive physical statures, but also had electric on-screen presences. For the upcoming Hellboy: The Crooked Man, Jack Kesy is taking on the titular role, despite not bringing with him the same reputation as his predecessors. The Crooked Man producer Les Weldon, however, noted that having previously worked with Kesy and knowing what he could bring to the character is what made him the perfect choice for the part. Hellboy: The Crooked Man doesn't currently have a release date.

"We went on a long soul-searching expedition to find the right Hellboy, and we knew that this Hellboy was gonna be a very moody, very kind of dark and creepy movie," Weldon explained to Collider. "There's no gloss, nothing like that. And Jack, look, I had worked with Jack before, as had other guys in our company, and we sort of came to the same conclusion that that sort of personality he has was gonna work really nicely for that film."

The new movie is described, "Stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent discover a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man, a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy's past."

Even though the film doesn't currently have a release date, Ketchup Entertainment secured the distribution rights to the movie earlier this month, which is a significant step toward its release.

"We are very excited by this latest acquisition, this film holds a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide and we are committed to preserving and building its legacy as we bring the film to fans and new audiences," Ketchup Entertainment CEO Gareth West shared in a statement about the acquistion. "We are confident that our collaboration with Jeffrey Greenstein and the exceptional team at Millennium Media will enable us to achieve just that."

Greenstein added, "At a time when content is never more in demand, it's exciting to partner with a group who is not only passionate about movies, but who are also stepping up to distribute the types of commercial films that we believe audiences crave. Despite all of the changes in the marketplace, it's refreshing to start building a pipeline with Ketchup and we are excited to build upon this first film together."

Stay tuned for updates on Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

