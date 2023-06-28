Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1957 - Fearful Symmetry #1 Review: A Franchise Stumbling Block

The completion of Hellboy's history continues with the publication of Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1957 – Fearful Symmetry #1, a new one shot kicking off another cycle of stories. Set in a particular year far enough removed from Hellboy's conclusion so as not to upset anything, these comics end up ranging from somewhat necessary to pulpy, forgettable fun. Unfortunately, this issue fits largely into the latter category. Though the narrative itself is fine, there's a major stumbling block almost immediately with the artwork on display.

Written by Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson, the one shot tells a fun story that fills in an interesting piece of Hellboy's history (which seems to be the point of these 50s tales). Readers are introduced to Virginia Payne, a character previously only seen in a Hellboy prose story, who needs help looking into mysterious animal attacks in rural India. Naturally there's a fun twist on what they think is happening here when the truth is revealed, one that could probably carry its own story arc. That's the magic of this entire world though, never giving readers more than is necessary

On that note, Hellboy universe comics have an impossible standard in the artistic realm. In addition to Mignola's own work you have the likes of Richard Corben, Duncan Fegredo, Laurence Campbell, and countless others that have near-perfect records. Which is to say that the work done by artist Alison Sampson and colorist Lee Loughridge really doesn't work in this one-shot. Sampson's styling of Hellboy is one that transitions between pages – at times he looks too human; at times he looks like a felt puppet; and sometimes the horns are too big. There's a staggering inconsistency with Hellboy across the issue, and that's just him.

Sampson's art isn't all bad, but oddly her best work is in the regular aspects of life here. Environments and vistas look great, and are shaded in a way that feels in-keeping with Hellboy standards, even the human characters have some good panels. There are even some instances where the character's interior thoughts and memories come to life in a unique way, but it is fleeting. On the whole though there's awkwardness, stilted poses, uncanny perspectives, poor framing, and positioning that defies the limits of the anatomy.

You can't win every game, and you're not going to like every comic. While there's instances in the storytelling of "Fearful Symmetry" that are fun and bring a Hellboy-style twist to things, the visuals can't even match the fun tone that's occurring. Sadly this is a pretty big misstep for the world of Hellboy.

Written by Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson

Art by Alison Sampson

Colors by Lee Loughridge

Letters by Clem Robins

Cover by Laurence Campbell and Dave Stewart