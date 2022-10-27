Henry Cavill as James Bond: Star Says It Would be "Fun to Have the Conversation"

Henry Cavill has been having a pretty good week with the revelation that the actor is officially back as the Man of Steel. Cavill took to his Instagram to release a video confirming his return as Superman in Black Adam and for the foreseeable future. A day after the video was released, it was revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran would become Co-CEO's of the newly minted DC Studios. But, hidden in that same report, it was also revealed that writers are currently pitching a Man of Steel sequel to the studio. The actor did a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast at a benefit at the 92nd Street YMCA in New York City, and he revealed his feelings on possibly landing another coveted role. Cavill has long been fan-cast as James Bond and was previously in contention for the role. but it seems if the opportunity knocks again, the actor thinks that just having the conversations would be fun.

"They told me I was close," Cavill revealed. "They told me it was ultimately down to, and this is what I've been told, it was just down to me and Daniel (Craig), and I was the younger option. They obviously went with Daniel and I think it was an amazing choice to go with Daniel.I probably wasn't ready at the time. I think Daniel did an incredible job over the past movies, so I'm happy they made that choice. It was a fun adventure at the time, and definitely gave a boost to my career. That was the key element of it. I was getting a lot of auditions, which I went to, which went really, really well."

"I love those guys, Barbara and MIke. I have very fond memories of having cocktails with them, I think at Mike's house once. I had a vesper martini with Barbara, which I thought was fitting because it was for Casino Royale. It was a really, really fun time. And it was great to be in the mix of that stuff… Whether I'm considered for the role or not, I don't know, but it would be fun to have the conversation for sure, and if I'm not then I just want to see what they do with it next because I think they're amazing." The Superman actor added.

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson recently got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

