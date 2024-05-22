Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe Addresses Cameoing in the TV Reboot

There is plenty of speculation around the Harry Potter TV reboot, which is poised to reimagine the lore of J.K. Rowling's books for a whole new generation. After the saga already inspired a string of eight films beginning in the 2000s, fans are curious to see exactly what this new take has in store, and if any actors from those earlier tales will make cameo appearances. Daniel Radcliffe, who portrayed the titular Harry Potter across all eight films, addressed the TV reboot in a recent interview, telling E! News, "Like the rest of the world, [I'm] very excited to watch as an audience member."

"I don't think so," Radcliffe answered, when asked about potentially cameoing in the series. "I think they very wisely want to [have] a clean break. And I don't know if it would work to have us do anything in it."

Will Daniel Radcliffe Appear in the Harry Potter Reboot?

"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere," Radcliffe confirmed with ComicBook.com. "So I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

What Will the Harry Potter Reboot Be About?

The Harry Potter television series would cover the entirety of J.K. Rowling's book series, with executives previously hinting they hope the series spans a decade. Rowling would be involved with the new series in some capacity to ensure that it "remains loyal to her original material."

"We have been trying to be very close to the vest," HBO chief Casey Bloys previously said of the search for a showrunner. "We haven't gone out to agencies. We have our own internal process where we've been thinking about people but we have not wanted to go out into the world. Now that the news is out there, we will start working with the Blair Partnership and we'll start going out to the business."

When Will the Harry Potter Reboot Be Released?

During a recent quarterly earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav indicated that the plan is for the Harry Potter reboot to premiere exclusively on Max at some point in 2026.

"We spent some real time with J.K. and her team," Zaslav added during the earnings call. "Both sides are just thrilled to be reigniting this franchise. Our conversations were great, and we couldn't be more excited about what's ahead. We can't wait to share a decade of new stories with fans around the world on Max."