Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal Reunite With Guy Ritchie for New Action Thriller

Currently, you can catch Jake Gyllenhaal on the big screen in Guy Ritchie's latest movie, The Covenant, which is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 83% critics score and 98% audience score. If you liked the movie, you're in luck, because it won't be the last time Gyllenhaal and Ritchie work together. It was revealed by Deadline this week that Gyllenhaal will be joining Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) and Eiza González (Ambulance) in Ritchie's upcoming big-budget action thriller.

Currently, Ritchie's next project is untitled, but it isn't the director's first time working with the movie's stars. Previously, Cavill starred in Ritchie's The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and will be seen next year in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which is also set to feature González. Not much is known about the upcoming film, but Deadline reports it will be "laced with Ritchie's trademark humor" and "will revolve around two extraction specialists who must plan an escape path for a high-level female negotiator." The movie is expected to begin production in Spain this summer. Ritchie wrote the original screenplay for the untitled project and is set to produce alongside partner Ivan Atkinson and Black Bear International's John Friedberg.

"There's something special that happens when you collaborate with the same partners regularly: you build a shorthand and a trust that lets everybody do their best work," Ritchie said in a statement. "Jake, Henry, and Eiza are all astonishingly talented, committed, and engaging actors. This is going to be an action-packed movie that is both intellectually stimulating and physically exhilarating."

Ritchie's other upcoming projects include The Gentleman series, which is based on his film of the same name. There have also been rumors that he could helm Aladdin 2, but first, he is attached to helm Disney's live-action Hercules.

What Is The Covenant About?

If you're looking for an immediate Ritchie fix, The Covenant was released in theaters on April 21st. You can read the official synopsis for the movie here: "Guy Ritchie's The Covenant follows US Army Sergeant John Kinley and Afghan interpreter Ahmed. After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley's life. When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first."

Are you excited about Ritchie's next movie? Tell us in the comments!