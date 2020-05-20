Henry Cavill & Jason Momoa Break Silence On Zack Snyder's Justice League

✖

DC fans everywhere are still trying to process the reveal of the fabled Snyder Cut and it's impending released on HBO Max, but they aren't the only ones shocked by the news. Snyder and Warner Bros. managed to keep the secret safe for quite a while, and that meant not even telling some of the stars in the movie. With the news out though, the cast is sharing their excitement, including Superman Henry Cavill and Aquaman Jason Momoa. Both of them are thrilled with the news, and can't wait for fans to see the movie that was ultimately left on the cutting room floor, and first up is Cavill.

Cavill shared the new Superman poster from the project and had a message of kindness in regards to the two sides of the Snyder Cut movement.

"Just had a little chat with Zack Snyder after a man of steel watch party.

Ladies and Gents, it finally happened. The Snyder cut will be out next year!

Now, I know there have been two camps over the whole Snyder Cut thing and whether it will ever happen for a while. Just remember, we all get to have more Justice League now, it's a win win. So, be nice to each other ;). Big congratulations to you, Mr Snyder!

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa is also thrilled that fans finally get to see the original version of the movie, and thanked the fans for helping to make all this happen.

"WE WANT finally it’s happening. your welcome. justice served. all my aloha to everyone who made this happen. all the fans. we love you. ALOHA J

Warner Bros. executives admit this has been a continued topic at the studio, and they've been working with Zack and Deborah Snyder on making it happen.

“When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way,” said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV. “Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans and HBO Max.”

You can find the official description for Justice League below.

"In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions."

