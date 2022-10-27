Henry Cavill Recalls Auditioning for Man of Steel After His Failed Audition for Superman: Flyby

Warner Bros. Discovery has finally found their Kevin Feige type executive for their DC Films branch with not one but two people you might know. The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and DC Films producer Peter Safran are set to become the new CEO's of DC Studios breathing new life into the studio. Now, that that's all and well, the focus has moved on to their movie slate, with new reports stating that writers are pitching a Man of Steel sequel for Henry Cavill to star in. Cavill recently returned as the Man of Steel in the most recent DC Studios film, Black Adam, and now we look to the future, but the actor is technically looking to the past. While appearing for a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused Podcast, Cavill recalled auditioning for Man of Steel after failing to land the role in the shelved Superman: Flyby.

"It wasn't like I was doing the same or different from before, because the script was so different and the story was so different from one to the other, it was very unique," Cavil revealed. "The one similarity was Lora Kennedy, the casting director. I know that I was, out of a bunch, one of her favorites, and I think when it came out again, she was like 'Okay, right. Now let's do this this time,' and so I had my foot in the door a little bit. It was very lucky, here we are, 400 years later."

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson recently got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

