Henry Cavill Shows Off Warhammer Fandom in New Instagram Post

Henry Cavill provided fans with a casual reminder of his Warhammer 40,000 fandom in a recent Instagram post. Earlier this week, The Witcher actor posted a picture on Instagram of him traveling in a jet and preparing for an unnamed project in the US. While Cavill is looking at his phone while reviewing scripts, fans are talking about the books that he brought along with him during the plane ride. One of the books is Penitent by Dan Abnett, the second in a trilogy of novels set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe starring Alizebeth Bequin. Penitent is a continuation of the popular Eisenhorn trilogy of novels written by Abnett which is being developed into a TV series by The Man In The High Castle creator Frank Spotnitz.

Cavill is a noted Warhammer 40,000 fan, so it's likely that he's just keeping up on his Black Library reading. However, some fans are interpreting Cavill's post as a tease that he could be joining onto some kind of Warhammer 40,000 project. That does seem rather unlikely though, given that Games Workshop (the maker of Warhammer 40,000) is based out of the UK, as are most of their partners working on various animated or live-action projects.

For those wondering what army Cavill likes to use, he previously posted that he spent time during the quarantine painting Adeptus Custodes models. He's also a fan of Warhammer: Total War II, having dipped into the game multiple times. Cavill also noted that the lore of Warhammer 40,000 have been some of his "most enthused reads," which lends credence to our theory that Cavill was just giving a beloved book series a shout-out to millions of fans.

When Cavill isn't flexing his Warhammer fandom on an unsuspecting public, he has a very busy schedule. He recently signed onto the Highlander reboot and is also confirmed to be returning for an Enola Holmes sequel. Cavill also recently wrapped filming the second season of The Witcher, which should come out on Netflix later this year.