Henry Cavill Wants to Be in The Next Bond Movie (But Not as 007)

Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond ended with the release of No Time to Die five years ago, meaning fans are eager to find out who will be the next actor to portray 007. There’s no shortage of James Bond fan casts out there, but with the filmmakers reportedly targeting a younger thespian for Bond 26, some of the most popular picks are out of the running. That group includes Henry Cavill, who certainly has the screen presence and action chops to play a daring James Bond, but is now 42 years old. Any dreams of seeing Cavill behind the wheel of an Aston Martin may have been dashed, but there are still ways for him to get involved with the franchise.

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Speaking with Heat Magazine (via X user @nature_dweller), Cavill reflected on his history with the James Bond series. He had auditioned to play Bond in Casino Royale, but obviously lost the part to Craig. “I didn’t turn the role down – it just wasn’t the right time,” Cavill said. “What actor wouldn’t love to be Bond? But at 42, I’d probably be considered a bit old to start now. I would love to be a Bond villain, though. If it was the right character, I think that would be fascinating to explore.”

Henry Cavill Would Be a Great James Bond Villain

Cavill was too young for Bond when he auditioned for Casino Royale (he was a fresh-faced 22 year old at the time), and now, as fate would have it, he’s a bit too old to don the tux. It’s been said Bond 26 director Denis Villeneuve and his collaborators are targeting a British male who’s in either his late 20s or early 30s for the coveted role. That’s understandable, as Amazon certainly wants Villeneuve’s film to be the first installment in a new series that can go on for the next several years. The expectation will likely be for the new actor to headline a handful of movies; Pierce Brosnan made four, while Craig starred in five.

Signing on to play a Bond villain would be a nice compromise for Cavill, then. While there are a handful of Bond villains who have appeared in multiple movies, odds are Cavill wouldn’t have to agree to a multi-picture contract. His experience could be a one-off, allowing him to dip his toes in the world of James Bond before he looks to other creative pursuits. Some of the best Bond villains of all time, including Javier Bardem’s Silva in Skyfall, were one and done, leaving a memorable impression on viewers in a short period of time. The opportunity to add to that legacy would be appealing for Cavill.

Cavill’s most famous role is Superman in the DC Extended Universe, but he wouldn’t be out of his element playing the villain in a spy thriller. One only has to look at his turn in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, where he played CIA assassin August Walker. That performance was basically a trial run for Cavill playing a Bond villain; the character follows a classic espionage movie trajectory where he’s initially presented as an ally to Ethan Hunt and his team before the twist. Cavill’s Walker was an ideal foil to Hunt, fittingly menacing and intimidating. Cavill is also clearly capable of handling the physicality, as he contributed to Fallout‘s iconic bathroom fight scene. He’s only solidified his Bond bona fides further through his collaborations with Guy Ritchie.

It’ll be interesting to see who Villeneuve decides to target for Bond 26‘s villain. Obviously, James Bond himself is the most important bit of casting, but the supporting roles are also crucial. Bond 26 could falter if the villain or Bond Girl is underwhelming, which would be a disappointing way to kick off a new era for the long-running franchise. Assuming the part is right, Cavill could certainly be a strong asset for Bond 26, so hopefully he will get an opportunity to realize his villain dream. If it isn’t for Villeneuve’s movie, perhaps Cavill could pop up in a sequel.

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