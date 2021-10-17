Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of October 17)

Spooky season continues to keep movin’ along with Netflix still putting a little focus on its horror output in the coming days. Anchoring new offerings for the streamer this week is Night Teeth, a new horror flick featuring Debby Ryan, Megan Fox, and Sydney Sweeney amongst others.

In addition to that movie, the second season of Locke & Key — the streamer’s live-action adaptation of the IDW comics classic — hits the service on Friday, giving you the perfect series to binge heading into the weekend. In terms of licensed content, the only thing of note throughout the week is the fourth season of CW’s Dynasty reboot. That also hits the service on Friday.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week.

Tuesday, October 19

In for a Murder*



Wednesday, October 20

Found*

Gabby’s Dollhouse, Season Three*

Night Teeth*

Stuck Together*

Thursday, October 21

Flip a Coin – ONE OK ROCK Documentary*

Go! Go! Cory Carson, Season Six*

Insiders*

Komi Can’t Communicate*

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam*

Sex, Love & goop*

Friday, October 22

https://youtu.be/EZKWJ01jNOI

Adventure Beast*

Dynasty, Season Four

Inside Job*

Little Big Mouth*

Locke & Key, Season Two*

Maya and the Three*

More than Blue: The Series*

Roaring Twenties*

*Denotes Netflix Original

