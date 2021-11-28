Here’s When Encanto Will Be Streaming on Disney+

When will Disney’s newest animated film, Encanto, be streaming on Disney+? The 60th animated movie from Walt Disney Animation has been a hit with both critics and fans, and got off to a good start at the box office this weekend. People are already wondering when the film will be added to the Disney+ streaming service. Fortunately, they won’t have to wait very long. Disney has an exclusive 30-day theatrical window for its movies, which means they can be on Disney+ just one month after their initial release. This will be the case for Encanto.

Is Encanto Streaming on Disney+?

Unlike Black Widow, Mulan, and Jungle Cruise, Encanto isn’t part of the Disney+ Premier Access program. This means it wasn’t made available for purchase on Disney+ the same day it hit theaters, instead debuting exclusively on the big screen. All that to say, Encanto isn’t available to stream just yet. It can only be seen in theaters at this time.

When Will Encanto Be Added to Disney+?

Disney has already revealed the lineup of movies and TV episodes that are coming to Disney+ in the month of December. Encanto was included on that list, arriving on the service on Christmas Eve. December 24th is exactly 30 days after Encanto‘s theatrical release date (November 24th), so Disney is sticking to the 30-day window for the film.

Where Else Can You Stream Encanto?

Encanto will be made available on Disney+ next month and no other streaming service will have access to it. This is standard for most Disney-owned films. However, if you don’t have a Disney+ subscription, you will be able to purchase Encanto digitally from iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, and other VOD retailers the same day the film is added to Disney+. A new release like Encanto will likely cost $20-$25 to purchase.

What Is Encanto About?

Encanto tells the story of a young Colombian woman named Mirabel, who is part of the magical Madrigal family. Everyone in her family is given a special “gift” when they’re young, but Mirabel never received one, leading her to question her place in the Madrigal legacy. The film is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, with Charise Castro Smith serving as co-director. Bush and Castro Smith wrote the screenplay. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda helped come up with the story for Encanto and wrote new music for the film.

You can check out Encanto in theaters now. The movie will be made available on Disney+ on December 24th.

You can check out Encanto in theaters now. The movie will be made available on Disney+ on December 24th.