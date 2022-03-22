Hit Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie Reboot Debuts First Trailer

A hit Arnold Schwarzenegger movie reboot has dropped its first trailer, which you can watch below! Eraser: Reborn is a reboot of the 1996 film by Chuck Russell, which starred Schwarzenegger as John Kruger, a U.S. Marshall in the Witness Security Protection Program who specializes in “erasing” the identities of key witnesses for the government (Vanessa L. Williams) by faking their deaths. The film was another hit for Schwarzenegger in the mid-1990s – although critics were less kind to the film.

This new chapter of the Eraser series trades Schwarzenegger’s John Kruger character for a different U.S. Marshal named Mason Pollard who “specializes in engineering the fake deaths of witnesses that need to leave no trace of their existence.” As you can see in the trailer, this film once again goes with the premise of the Eraser’s mission being compromised in a serious way, forcing him to go on the run with a key witness that’s in his care. The battle in the port city looks like it will feature the usual action movie staples for such a setting, including major shootouts and explosive sequences on a dock; foot chases and fights between massive shipping crates, and even a run-in with some swamp gators. As stated: the usual.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eraser: Reborn was filmed in relative quiet and secrecy by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, as news of its existence only came to light last fall. WBHE will be releasing the film on home video just in time for the summer movie season: you can pick up Eraser: Reborn on DVD/Blu-ray starting on June 7th.