The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Star Wishes Movie Got Sequels

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy from Douglas Addams is a beloved sci-fi story for a number of reasons, with the concept being brought to life as a feature film in 2005. Despite the passionate fan base and inherent potential of the concept, the film hasn't earned any sequels, a fact which star Zooey Deschanel is quite disappointed with. First debuting as a radio play, the concept was then expanded into books, comics, a TV series, and even stage plays, confirming just how much potential there is in the concept, while also reminding audiences just how frustrating it is that the star-studded film never earned any followups.

"I did [enjoy starring in the movie], but the character was supposed to be part-alien and for some reason they cut that out. As an actor, I was heartbroken, but I loved the movie and the people," Deschanel shared with The Guardian. "Douglas Adams [its creator] passed away before his time [at 49, in 2001], which was so sad. He never saw the finished movie, but people from his camp made sure it stayed true to his vision. I would have loved to have made more."

Also starring in the film were Martin Freeman, Sam Rockwell, Mos Def, John Malkovich, and the voice of Alan Rickman. In the story, Arthur (Freeman) is rescued by his friend moments before Earth is about to be destroyed and the pair go on a number of adventures throughout the galaxy, relying on their titular guidebook to help navigate their intergalactic adventures.

The film earned mixed reviews and only barely crossed the $100-million mark at the worldwide box office, even with its built-in following. Sadly, it marks an instance in which a concept with a proven track record for decades can't break out of its niche to find mass appeal with general audiences.

While the feature-film franchise has seemingly concluded, the concept is supposedly set to find new life as a TV series. Back in 2019, it was announced that showrunner Carlton Cuse (Lost, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Locke & Key) and writer Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman, Ice Age: Continental Drift) were developing a new take on the material for Hulu, though few updates about that project have been revealed in the years since. With The Walt Disney Company having acquired 20th Century Fox and Hulu in that time, it's possible that the project has fallen by the wayside during the merging of brands.

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.

