Hitler Reacts to Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit Trailer in Hilarious Meme

Sometimes, memes need to be retired, and other times they come out of retirement in the most perfect way. The “Hitler Downfall” meme first began in 2006 when a YouTuber changed the subtitles for the 2004 German film Der Untergang to make it look like Hitler was freaking out over the lack of new features in the demo trial of Microsoft’s Flight Simulator X. The meme has been redone countless times over the years, and the latest is an homage to Taika Waititi‘s (Thor: Ragnarok) upcoming film Jojo Rabbit. In addition to directing the film, Waititi is also portraying Adolf Hitler. Waititi recently shared a new version of the meme, which shows Hitler freaking out over the upcoming movie.

Haaaaaa I forgot about this stupid meme. Now I like it. #JojoRabbit #FuckYouShitler https://t.co/QXjP0tyGRv — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) July 26, 2019

“Haaaaaa I forgot about this stupid meme. Now I like it. #JojoRabbit #FuckYouShitler,” Waititi wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post, enjoying in the fun:

“I thought it was you who made the video,” @kingwaititi wrote.

“I wish,” Waititi replied.

“That just made me so happy I can’t see straight now,” director, @lynnsheltonfilm, added.

“Taika please reenact this scene with your Hitler as promo for the film,” @jonjspiroff suggested.

Waititi has had a top-notch week with Jojo Rabbit content. He also had a hilarious response to a Reddit comment about the movie, which you can check out here.

Here’s the Jojo Rabbit synopsis:

“Writer-director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Hunter for the Wilderpeople), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his naive patriotism.”

Jojo Rabbit hits theaters on October 18th.