The Rock Shares New Look At ‘Fast & Furious’ Spinoff ‘Hobbs & Shaw’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is channeling his Somoan heritage in a new image from his Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw.

“This sacred Samoan ground you stand on is nourished with our ancestors blood. Tonight, we nourish it with yours,” Johnson wrote in an Instagram post seeing him lead a chant. “Here’s a lil’ exclusive from set of Hobbs & Shaw, our Fast & Furious spin off film coming this summer. I’ve been waiting for this my entire career. This is more than a movie to me – our culture & warrior mana is very real. More to come. Now they bleed.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the photo of Johnson in action for Hobbs & Shaw below!

“You are going to f—-ing love this movie,” Johnson told EW, adding filming “has been going great.” Recently, the project head back to Johnson’s origina lstomping ground of Hawaii to wrap up its final shots.

Despite being “polar opposites,” the Johnson and Jason Statham’s titular characters have a “magnetic attraction” according to the WWE Superstar to Hollywood box office draw.

“I guess a good way to describe it is you have two guys who don’t really like each other,” Johnson explained, “love to slap each other around, always think that they’re right, and will always have each other’s back — but they will never admit it.”

In addition to Johnson and Statham, the upcoming movie is set to star Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan. It is being directed by Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde director David Leitch. “As excited as we all are about shooting this franchise and creating something that is awesome for the fans, it was also imperative — not only to me, but to Jason, David, the entire cast — that we still maintained the core values of what has made Fast & Furious such a beloved franchise,” Johnson said.

Hobbs & Shaw will be in theaters on August 2, 2019.