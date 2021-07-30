‘Hobbs & Shaw’s The Rock Interacted With Some Excited Young Fans While Driving

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock is one of the most hardworking people in Hollywood, but that does't mean he doesn't make some time for the fans. The actor, who is currently filming the untitled sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, was driving earlier today when a bus full of kids caught his attention. Johnson decided to roll down the window and chat with them, and it was clearly the highlight of their day (it'd be ours, too!).

"I keep my windows super tinted on my pick up truck, but with the sun at just the right angle - people see thru my front windshield at some dude who looks a lot like The Rock. Hope you boys kept your word and kicked ass. Keep workin' hard and driver, keep your damn eyes on the road," he wrote.

In the video, you can see him opening the window and asking the kids where they're off to.

"What up?!, he asked. "Where you guys going?"

They told him a baseball game.

"You're going to it now?," he asked. "Alright, you gonna kick ass?"

When they all cheered, he responded, "Hell yeah."

The best part is Johnson's giggling. You can tell he loved making the kids happy.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, praising the actor for his nice deed.

"That was awesome. Love how down to earth he is. Keeps it real," @denaliandshel wrote.

"Aww so cute how excited they are to see you!!," @janiewa added.

"I bet they were so amped up after that and won the game," @semidrychicken replied.

It's no surprise to see Johnson interacting with his fans. Earlier this month, director Stephen Merchant even praised The Rock for his "audience first" policy. Merchant recently directed Fighting With My Family, which Johnson's production company produced.

The actor recently completed filming the upcoming Fast & Furious spin-off, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. In addition to starting production on Jumanji, the actor is also gearing up for Disney's Jungle Cruise with Emily Blunt.

Thanks for being so cool, Rock!

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will hit theaters on August 2nd.

-----

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we're breaking down Kofi's trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!