First ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Trailer Teaser Shared by the Rock

The Fast & Furious fandom is getting hyped for the first trailer for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham’s Hobbs & Shaw spinoff, which is going to be featured during the 2019 Super Bowl. However as is now customary, The Rock is dropping a teaser for the Hobbs & Shaw trailer, which you can watch below!

“I’m what ya call a nice cold can of whup ass” ~ Luke Hobbs

Get ready for our worldwide @HobbsAndShaw trailer debut on FRIDAY. #JasonStatham @IdrisElba & the kid stir up trouble & fun in the biggest showdown the Fast & Furious franchise has ever seen. #HobbsAndShaw #Boots2Asses pic.twitter.com/ZBfhiacKRC — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 30, 2019

Get ready for our worldwide @HobbsAndShaw trailer debut on FRIDAY. #JasonStatham @IdrisElba & the kid stir up trouble & fun in the biggest showdown the Fast & Furious franchise has ever seen. #HobbsAndShaw #Boots2Asses”

The Rock has been steadily teasing that Hobbs & Shaw will be the “biggest” event in the history of the Fast & Furious franchise, throwing a subtle bit of shade at the main franchise, which is led by Vin Diesel. The Rock and Diesel had a very public falling out during production of The Fate of the Furious – bad enough that the two mega-stars had to basically split up the franchise.

The Rock and Statham are taking Hobbs & Shaw to the next level, with a cast that includes Idris Elba as the villain, and new players like Vanessa Kirby as the Shaw sister, and Eiza Gonzalez as the beautiful and badass “Madam M”. WWE star Roman Reigns is also joining the fun, playing Hobbs’ brother. On the other side, things have been pretty quiet when it comes to Fast & Furious 9. Vin Diesel recently revealed that the film starts filming soon, but in terms of bringing in some major star power or intriguing fans with an exciting premise and/or plot, ironically the biggest attention F&F9 has managed to grab is The Rock’s confirmation that he’s not doing the film.

Right now, all the momentum seems to be behind Hobbs & Shaw, and with a massive Super Bowl trailer launch featuring The Rock, Statham, Elba, some beautiful femme fatales and some epic action… We could see the Hobbs taking the franchise mantle on his back and leaving Diesel and Co. with a steep uphill climb to catch up.

Super Bowl LIII takes place on Sunday, February 3rd.

Hobbs & Shaw has wrapped production. It hits theaters on July 26th. Fast & Furious 9 starts production in a few weeks, and is slated for released on April 10th, 2020.

