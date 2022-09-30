Hocus Pocus 2 Poster Teases Wickedly Glorious Return on Disney+

It's time to light the black flame and welcome the Sanderson Sisters back to Salem. Hocus Pocus 2 is hitting Disney+ at the end of September, finally giving fans the sequel they've been waiting almost 30 years to see. On Friday, Disney addressed the film at D23 and showed off the very first trailer. The studio also unveiled a brand new poster, showing the Sandersons looming large over the town.

In the official poster, which you can find below, all three Sanderson Sisters return to wreak havoc on the town of Salem once again, continuing the story they started in 1993.

A Wickedly Glorious Return.#HocusPocus2, an Original movie event, is streaming September 30 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/pNRHngX89Q — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

Hocus Pocus 2 reunited the three stars of the original film, keeping the entire Sanderson trio intact. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all reprised their roles for the sequel.

The three Sanderson Sisters aren't the only cast members from the original Hocus Pocus coming back for the sequel. Doug Jones will be reprising his role as zombie Billy Butcherson. The rest of the cast includes Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Wadingham, Juju Brener, Froy Guiterrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen. The roles these actors are playing haven't been revealed just yet.

Vanessa Shaw, who played Allison in the 1993 film, hasn't heard much about the sequel just yet. However, during an interview with ComicBook.com, Shaw said she's excited to see what Hocus Pocus 2 has in store, even if she's not in it.

"I would love to know more about it. I haven't heard anything. So it may be just that it's way [early] in pre-production or it's maybe something entirely different than the original. I haven't heard anything, sadly. Sorry," Shaw told us. "That movie just, it blew my mind to be able to do that movie as a young child growing up on Disney movies. It just was an amazing second film to have done. It brought me to basically love filmmaking because, up to that point, I hadn't really done anything that big. I mean, Ladybugs was pretty big for me to begin with, but three months on the set working on this movie, it just rocked my world. So to be able to, again, have everyone love it ... So I hope the second one is just as cool."