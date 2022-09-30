Hocus Pocus Fans Thrilled to Finally Get Sequel Trailer
The trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 was released by Disney+ today, and fans are overjoyed to finally have this first footage from the sequel. As you can see below, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have not lost an ounce of love from fans of their 1993 Halloween movie classic. And as far as selling director Anne Fletcher and writer Jen D'Angelo's modern vision of Hocus Pocus? It looks like things are off to a good start!
Here's what fans are saying about the Hocus Pocus 2 trailer:
LFG!!!!!
I'M SO READY!! 😍 September 30th!! ❤️#HocusPocus2 #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/R1vbC6wFdk— SkyDennizZ - Wilder of the Monado! (@SkyDennizZ_11) June 28, 2022
Fans are ready for this Hocus Pocus sequel. Right. Now.
'Tis That Time
’Tis time, sistahs!!! #HocusPocus2 pic.twitter.com/H8SCG8CFx8— Hocus Pocus 2 (@HocusPocus_2) June 28, 2022
Those Hocus Pocus accents are coming back out. Believe it.
What's Up Witches!
Hey witches! #hocuspocus2 🕯 pic.twitter.com/bQ02BYy3e7— Mario ˣ🧜🏽♀️ (@mmdisney200) June 28, 2022
“We’re back, Witches”
The first poster for #HocusPocus2 🧙♀️ pic.twitter.com/fv7gEM0xrs— Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) June 28, 2022
Going to be a lot of the use of the word "witch" as a euphemism, too.
Losing Consciousness
I’M GOING TO PASS OUT!!!! #HocusPocus2 pic.twitter.com/aEwhhud8i3— svperBrat® (@svperbrat) June 28, 2022
Fans are collectively wheezing right now. With good reason.
THACKERY BACK!
THACKERY SIGHTING! THACKERY SIGHTING! #HocusPocus2 pic.twitter.com/9dEqcrtgW1— Popcorn at the Cinema (@PopcornATCinema) June 28, 2022
That cat is the G.O.A.T.
There Are Still Good Things In This World
Be of good cheer. Everything doesn’t suck.#hocuspocus2 pic.twitter.com/4zGKwtae9a— Greg Baldwin (@GregBaldwinIroh) June 28, 2022
Some people really need a feeling of joy and/or hope these days. Look no further!
In My Feels Right Now
Me after watching the trailer #HocusPocus2 pic.twitter.com/LC4rzc4Vew— 🧩 Edward Sanchez (@edwardistheman) June 28, 2022
That Hocus Pocus hits kinda different, doesn't it?
Time Has Not Diminished You
Winifred. After all this time? 🖤 X#HocusPocus2 pic.twitter.com/L36L87FYzx— Joshua Handley (@JoshHandleyy) June 28, 2022
The ladies of Hocus Pocus are still some stunning witches!
Shoutout to Rhode Island
It was awesome to see some of the sets for this movie in Rhode Island when they were making it!!! Hocus Pocus 2 looks great!!! Wish it was coming to theaters though!!! #HocusPocus #hocuspocus2 pic.twitter.com/V4FFfimmVW— Austin Ahern (@TailsAustin9922) June 28, 2022
Rhodies are really feeling themselves right about now.
Is It Halloween Yet?
This is worth an ENTIRE post. Can’t wait!! Is it Halloween yet?!?! 🎃🍂👻❤️ #HocusPocus2 @Disney @disneyplus pic.twitter.com/XkO6EV1TSc— Adam Berry (@AdamJBerry) June 28, 2022
Hocus Pocus 2 will be released on Disney+ on September 30th.