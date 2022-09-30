Hocus Pocus Fans Thrilled to Finally Get Sequel Trailer

The trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 was released by Disney+ today, and fans are overjoyed to finally have this first footage from the sequel. As you can see below, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have not lost an ounce of love from fans of their 1993 Halloween movie classic. And as far as selling director Anne Fletcher and writer Jen D'Angelo's modern vision of Hocus Pocus? It looks like things are off to a good start!

Here's what fans are saying about the Hocus Pocus 2 trailer: