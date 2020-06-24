Hocus Pocus Landing on 4K Ultra HD Ahead of Halloween

(Photo: Disney)

While Hocus Pocus might have originally had to compete with Jurassic Park when it was released in theaters back in 1993, the film has earned a passionate following over the years, with the film set to land on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on September 15th, as revealed by Broke Horror Fan. The complete breakdown of the release's special features hasn't yet been revealed, but with the previous Blu-ray release of the film containing a number of special features, we can likely expect those to appear on the new disc, so we can surely anticipate those to be included on the new release and possibly more.

The original film sees a group of teens inadvertently resurrecting the Sanderson sisters hundreds of years after they had been executed for practicing witchcraft, allowing them to wreak havoc in Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween night as the teens attempt to put an end to their mischief.

Despite the film's failure to connect with audiences when it was initially released, subsequent broadcasts on Disney-owned networks in the following years led to younger generations discovering it and earning it a cult following. As interest in the narrative rose, more networks began to broadcast it, to the point that Disney's Freeform currently broadcasts it for 24 hours every October 31st, in addition to airing various reunion specials featuring the original cast and crew.

The revived interest in the film became so passionate, in fact, that there is currently a sequel being developed.

The big question fans have about the new project is whether it will retain the mythology of the Sanderson sisters or find new foils to terrorize teens. Earlier this year, star Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed that she and co-stars Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy were open to reprising their roles.

"I think that is something that Bette, Kathy, and I are very hospitable to the idea and I think for a long time people had been talking about it as if people were moving forward with it in a real way but we were unaware of it," Parker shared with SiriusXM. "I think now we have gotten to the point where we all have agreed publicly to the right people that 'Yes, that would be a very, very fun idea.' So we'll see what the future holds."

Grab Hocus Pocus when it hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on September 15th.

