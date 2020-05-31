Hocus Pocus Stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Middler, and Kathy Najimy Willing to Return for Sequel

✖

As you know by now in this day in age, Hollywood is all about the reboots and revivals. Even though it's far from spooky season, one revival that fans always gravitate towards is a follow-up for Hocus Pocus, a perennial favorite when it comes to Halloween time. The cult classic features Better Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as a trio of witches that wreak havoc on Salem, Massachusetts. In one press stop this week on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Parker admitted she and her costars are very much open to the idea of returning for a Hocus Pocus 2.

"I think that is something that Bette, Kathy, and I are very hospitable to the idea and I think for a long time people had been talking about it as if people were moving forward with it in a real way but we were unaware of it," the Sex and the City alum said. "I think now we have gotten to the point where we all have agreed publicly to the right people that 'Yes, that would be a very, very fun idea.' So we'll see what the future holds."

Parker's do seem a bit peculiar as she makes it seem as if it's not something in the works. This past March, Variety reported Adam Shankman had boarded the project as director that would find its eventual home as an exclusive to Disney+.

Last November, Midler echoed a similar sentiment, saying she'd love to return to the property. "Oh my goodness me. Oh I hope they get to me before I'm a corpse," Midler joked at her Hulaween event last year. "We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred Sanderson] is, of course, one of my favorite characters."

"I mean she's, in the zeitgeist," the actress added. "I have met people ⁠— I've met grownup people, like 40-year-olds, 50-year-olds ⁠— who say, 'Oh I remember that! Hocus Pocus! I was brought up on that.' It's so mortifying 'cause I still look 35."

Najimy, on the other hand, said it was just a matter of making sure everyone's schedule matched up sometime. "I heard about it online the same time as [everyone else]," Najimy pointed out. "But here's the honest answer: Sarah [Jessica Parker] and Bette and I all have a million projects and things that we're into, so I don't know if they're gonna offer us [roles]. I don't know if the worlds are going to collide so that we could all three do it at the same time."

Hocus Pocus is now streaming on Disney+.

