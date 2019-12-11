Home Alone Reboot Adds The Office and Deadpool 2 Stars

Development of Disney’s Home Alone reboot continues with a trio of major casting announcements. In a new report from Variety, breakout Jojo Rabbit star Archie Yates will be playing the film’s protagonist while The Office alum Ellie Kemper and Deadpool 2 actor Rob Delaney will portray his parents. As per the report, Yates won’t be playing Kevin McCallister — rather, he’ll be an all-new character created for the reboot. The premise is expected to remain similar to the first two movies in the franchise.

Dan Mazer (Borat) is currently on board the direct the movie from a script by SNL comedians Mikey Day and Street Seidell. The movie is being produced by Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson and is the first movie under the 20th Century Fox banner to be pushed into active development for Disney+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s unclear when the movie will begin filming or when Fox expects to release it on Disney+. Bob Iger confirmed the reboot earlier this year alongside reimaginings of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Night at the Museum franchises, all for Disney+. The new SVOD platform will also be home to a whole slew of programs from Marvel Studios, including WandaVision.

“WandaVision will be unlike anything we’ve done before, and I’m excited to talk to people more about it, eventually,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said of the upcoming offerings. “And you see Daniel Bruhl coming back to Zemo and having more time to spend with these beloved characters in Falcon and Winter Soldier. Loki returning — it’s an embarrassment of riches, all of it extremely thought out by the team Marvel Studios, to do it in ways that I hope will satisfy fans who are anticipating it, but in a way they are absolutely not expecting it.”

