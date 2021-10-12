Home Sweet Home Alone Trailer Released by Disney+

20th Century Studios has released the new trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone. Disney describes the movie as a “reimagining” of Home Alone. The film will be one of several Disney+ Day releases on November 12th, where it will stream exclusively. Home Sweet Home Alone stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. Dan Mazer directs the film from a screenplay by Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell, based on a story by Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell and John Hughes and a screenplay by John Hughes. Hutch Parker, p.g.a. and Dan Wilson, p.g.a. produced, with Jeremiah Samuels acting as executive producer.

Here’s Home Sweet Home Alone‘s synopsis: “Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.”

Disney’s then-CEO Bob Iger first announced a new Home Alone movie in 2019. Later that year, the creative team began to assemble around Mazer, Day, Sidell, Parker, and Wilson. The cast started to come together with Yates, Delaney, and Kemper singing on before year’s end. The ensemble filled out in 2020 with the additions of Maki, Thompson, Parnell, Bea, Holmes, Simons, and Day.

Ratray reprises his role as Buzz McAllister from the original Home Alone. There are also reports that Macaulay Culkin will have a cameo appearance, reprising his role as Kevin McCallister.

Home Sweet Home Alone‘s debut is one part of the Disney+ Day celebration, commemorating the streaming service’s second anniversary. It will also bring . There’s also the debut of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Olaf Presents series of shorts, a new Pixar short film titled “Ciao Alberto,” and the second season of.

Home Sweet Home Alone will debut on Disney+ on November 12th.