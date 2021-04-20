House Party Remake Casts DC Young Fly

✖

A number of 1980s and 1990s classics have recently been rebooted for a new era, and the results have gone from iconic to bizarre. One of the latest properties to get that treatment is House Party, the cult comedy that originally debuted in the 1990s. The film is set to get a modern-day update from New Line and LeBron James' The SpringHill Company — and now we know the latest cast member to join that. According to a new report, comedian and actor DC Young Fly has been cast in the House Party reboot in an unknown role. He joins previously-announced lead cast members Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Tosin Cole.

DC Young Fly, whose real name is John Whitfield, got his start making "roasting session" videos on Instagram and Vine. He since has made appearances on Wild 'N Out, How High 2, Almost Christmas, REL, and Grown-ish. He recently played musician Sly Stone on season two of BET’s American Soul.

The original House Party followed a high schooler (Christopher “Kid” Reid) sneaking out to his buddy (Christopher “Play” Martin) house party in what turns into a wild night full of antics, music, and plenty of fun. The film is expected to be helmed by award-winning music video director Calmatic, who will be making his feature film debut. Emmy-nominated Atlanta writing duo Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori wrote the script.

The film will be produced by Springhill Entertainment’s LeBron James and Maverick Carter, both of whom are reportedly massive fans of the original film and saw this new reimagining as "a high priority." The report indicates that New Line and Springhill were eager to find rising stars to lead the project, and will now be looking to cast the film's female leads and additional cameos.

Reginald Hudlin, who directed the original House Party, will executive produce alongside and Warrington Hudlin, Spencer Beighley, and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill. New Line executives Richard Brener, Josh Mack and Victoria Palmeri and overseeing for the studio.

(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage, New Line Cinema)

What do you think of DC Young Fly joining the cast of the House Party reboot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline