How Henry Cavill's Superman Plays a Role in Blue Beetle Movie

Man of Steel, the 2012 Superman origin story that kicked off DC's first stab at a shared universe of live-action movies, was apparently an inspiration to the filmmakers Blue Beetle, even if Jaime Reyes himself is being billed as the first character introduced for the DC Universe that formally launches in 2025. Angel Manuel Soto, the director of Blue Beetle buried a promise that fans will see some Man of Steel shout-outs in his response to Zack Snyder's excitement for the film. Snyder, who previously collaborated with DC Studios chief James Gunn on Dawn of the Dead, recently praised Blue Beetle for its inclusion of Latino culture on social media.

Snyder's comments came as DC fans have struggled to make sense of how much, if any, of the universe Snyder built will carry over to 2025's Superman: Legacy, which has recast the hero, swapping out Cavill for David Corenswett. Many of the same fans who successfully lobbied for the release of Snyder's director's cut of Justice League have been feeling antipathy toward the new regime for pushing Cavill out.

"Waking up in Mexico to the news that [Zack] Snyder wants to see it too, a director that I respect so much, that his films are an immense influence... Even in Blue Beetle, there are some references to Man of Steel that we made out of honor and respect for the work and art of Zack Snyder. Also, seeing David Ayer sharing it... It's like, 'WOW, brother!' How nice it feels to have that support from people that one respects and that the fans also respect."

You can see that interview (it's in Spanish, so heads up. The Snyder comments were translated by Movieweb) below.

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Blue Beetle, which arrives in theaters on August 18th, marking the DC superhero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Starring alongside Maridueña are Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén. Soto directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.