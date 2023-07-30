Zack Snyder Shares Excitement for DC's Blue Beetle Movie

It's an interesting time for DC as The Flash hit theaters this summer and became one of the biggest flops in comic book movie history. With James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over as co-CEOs, there are many big changes on the horizon, and the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom could be the final movie of the Snyderverse era that started with Man of Steel back in 2013. But first, Blue Beetle is being released, and Gunn has said the character will be a part of his new DCU. While Zack Snyder may be done with the franchise, he's still supporting it. In fact, he took to Twitter today to reveal he's excited about Blue Beetle.

"Looking forward to taking my kids to see Blue Beetle. #RepresentationMatters #BlueBeetle," Snyder wrote. You can view his post below:

Despite saying Blue Beetle is a part of DC's next chapter, Gunn has also said Blue Beetle is "totally disconnected" from any other DC-related property.

"I think that we've gotten lucky with the next four movies, frankly, because we have [Shazam! Fury of the Gods], which leads into Flash, which resets everything, which then goes into Blue Beetle, which is totally disconnected. He can totally be a part of the DCU, goes into [Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom], which leads into Superman, our first big project," Gunn said during a press conference earlier this year. "But the one thing that we can promise is that everything from Superman forward, or from our first project forward, will be canon and will be connected. We're using some actors from the past. We're not using other actors from the past, but everything from that moment forward will be connected and consistent."

What Is Blue Beetle About?

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Blue Beetle, which arrives in theaters on August 18th, marking the DC superhero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Starring alongside Maridueña are Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén. Soto directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.