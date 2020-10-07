How Hubie Halloween Star Adam Sandler Knows if He Made a Bad Movie

✖

Hubie Halloween is Adam Sandler's latest comedy and its been met with mixed reactions from fans and critics. Sandler certainly did not live up to the promise that he would follow Uncut Gems with the worst movie he's ever made if he didn't win the Oscar. Hubie Halloween may not be on par with his best, but it's certainly not his worst! (Although, we deserved the worst after they didn't even nominate him for Uncut Gems.) In a recent interview with Cinema Blend, Sandler talked about knowing if he's made a bad movie and he does not consider Hubie Halloween to be one of those.

"I just got it. You get a feeling. When I have a hit coming, I walk differently. The bones feel better, I hear better, I react better to like 'Hey, Sandman' on the street. I’ll go, 'Hey, what’s up.' When I got something coming out that’s not going to do well, the bones feel dead, there’s no hop, I’m flat-footed, I hear, 'Hey, Sandman,' and I do this [mimics a don’t talk to me motion] 'No, no.' You know? [Hubie Halloween]’s a hit."

Speaking of Sandler's filmography, Hubie Halloween had a lot of fun callbacks to some of his classic comedies. Fans of Happy Gilmore not only saw a reunion between Sandler and Julie Bowen, but Ben Stiller made a cameo as Hal. In Happy Gilmore, Hal was the abusive orderly at the nursing home where Happy's grandmother lived. Sandler's Hubie was also bullied by many people throughout the film, and one middle school-aged offender shouts "O'Doyle rules" after messing with Hubie. It's nice to know there are still some members of the O'Doyle family left after many of them died in a car crash during Billy Madison.

In addition to throwing it back to some of his older movies, Sandler's movie also poked fun at Harley Quinn. During the movie, three women who work at the news station are all dressed in Harley Quinn's Suicide Squad outfit, and later a little girl is seen trick or treating in the outfit. Unfortunately, the woman who played the news anchor ended up getting fired for accepting the role.

In addition to Sandler, Hubie Halloween stars Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Karan Brar, George Wallace, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain, Steve Buscemi, and Maya Rudolph. Hubie Halloween is directed by Steven Brill with a script that Sandler co-wrote with Tim Herlihy. Sandler also produced the film alongside Kevin Grady and Allen Covert.

Hubie Halloween is now streaming on Netflix.