Fan-Favorite Happy Gilmore Character Returns in Hubie Halloween

✖

Adam Sandler's spooky new Netflix movie, Hubie Halloween, is finally available to stream on the service, and longtime fans of the Sandman are diving in to see what new silliness awaits. As always, many of Sandler's prominent cohorts show up in the new film, including Kevin James, Steve Buscemi, and Rob Schneider. Hubie Halloween also marks the reunion of Sandler and actress Julie Bowen, who previously starred together in Happy Gilmore. As it turns out, Bowen appearing in Hubie Halloween isn't the only connection the new film has to Sandler's classic comedy.

The initial cast list for Hubie Halloween included Ben Stiller, but Netflix quickly send out and amended roster that removed the actor from the film's lineup. Well we know now that action was simply to preserve a surprise. Stiller's villainous orderly from Happy Gilmore, Hal, appears in the very first scene of Hubie Halloween.

If you recall, Hal was the orderly at the nursing home that was assigned to Happy's grandmother in Happy Gilmore. He was a terrible person and treated all of the elderly folks in the facility like garbage. Well, it appears he's back on the scene in 2020, this time working at a psychiatric hospital.

(Photo: Netflix)

Hubie Halloween opens with Hal entering the room of a patient named Richie Hartman, taunting him and saying that he will be his new orderly. When he pulls back the covers of Richie's bed, he sees that Richie has escaped the facility, kicking the plot of the film into gear.

Hal doesn't appear again in the movie after that first scene, but it's certainly enough for fans of his Happy Gilmore character to get excited about.

In addition to Sandler, Hubie Halloween stars Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Karan Brar, George Wallace, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain, Steve Buscemi, and Maya Rudolph.

Hubie Halloween is directed by Steven Brill with a script that Sandler co-wrote with Tim Herlihy. Sandler also produced the film alongside Kevin Grady and Allen Covert.

Are you excited to check out Hubie Halloween now that it's on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!