How the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Sets Up Vol. 3

As with most entries within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special isn't just a one-off production. Like the rest of the franchise, it's fully expected the Special Presentation will help propel the characters and storylines of other films and shows forward. Namely, the special does a superb job in helping set the stage for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the closest thing it will ever get to a direct sequel. Full spoilers up ahead for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special! Proceed with caution if you've yet to watch.

Early in the special, it's revealed the Guardians of the Galaxy managed to purchase Knowhere from The Collector. In the Marvel Comics lore, Knowhere is a primary hub for those traveling amongst the cosmos and is governed in part by a council led by Cosmo. It serves as a similar purpose within the MCU, an outpost where workers mine the remnants of the Celestial goop within.

It's unclear just how exactly the Guardians managed to buy the outpost, but it's a storyline that will likely carry over into the franchise's third feature next year. Given Knowhere is a major cosmic location within the property, plus confirmation Cosmo (Maria Bakalova) will return, it stands to reason the locale will play a major part.

Outside of Knowhere, the other thread that will likely be fleshed out further is the familial connection between Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff). It was also revealed early on that Mantis is also a child of Ego, meaning the Guardians newcomer is half-sister to Star-Lord. That means Mantis is likely just as strong as Star-Lord, if not stronger, and assume her role as the Celestial Madonna.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

