‘How To Train Your Dragon 3’ First Poster Revealed

DreamWorks has officially unveiled the first poster for its highly anticipated How To Train Your Dragon sequel The Hidden World starring everyone’s favorite lovable dragon, Toothless.

The new poster fits the film’s title, as Toothless comes face to face with a female Night Fury, and is surrounded by a lush and gorgeous new world. The female Night Fury sports a silver color scheme with star-like speckles in her skin and bright blue eyes. Hiccup looks on from afar, with his sword drawn and ablaze, and both he and Toothless will be tested in the adventure to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DreamWorks Animation describes the next chapter of the franchise as follows: “Hiccup and Toothless will finally discover their true destinies: the village chief as ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, and the dragon as leader of his own kind. As both ascend, the darkest threat they’ve yet faced—as well as the appearance of a female Night Fury—will test the bonds of their relationship like never before.”

You can find the new poster above.

This also confirms the legitimacy of those photos that showed up from the recent Licensing Expo, so fans can expect more images to drop sometime soon.

“As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless’ discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away,” the synopsis for How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World reads. “When danger mounts at home and Hiccup’s reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.”

For How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, series director Dean DeBlois returns alongside the all-star cast. The film is produced by Brad Lewis (Ratatouille, ANTZ) and How to Train Your Dragon series producer Bonnie Arnold (Toy Story, Tarzan). How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World also stars Cate Blanchett, Jay Baruchel, T.J. Miller, Gerard Butler, Kristen Wiig, Jonah Hill, Kit Harington, Djimon Hounsou, America Ferrera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, F. Murray Abraham, and AJ Kane.

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World hits theaters on March 1, 2019.