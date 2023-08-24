How to Watch the Spider-Man Movies in Order

Since 2002, Spider-Man has spun his web across the Marvel movie multiverse in live-action and animation. From Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Marc Webb's Amazing Spider-Man duology and the Spider-Verse saga in between, the webhead has weaved a cinematic legacy that includes 10 big-screen feature films (and Sony's Spider-Man Universe of spin-offs). With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now available to watch online, we've thwipped up a guide to watching the Spider-Man movies in order of release and where to stream them. Below, keep reading to find out how to watch every Spider-Man movie in order. Spider-Man Movies in Order of Release



1. Spider-Man (2002) Average teenager Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) is transformed into an extraordinary super hero after he is accidentally bitten by a radioactive spider. When his beloved uncle is savagely murdered during a robbery, young Peter vows to use his powers to avenge his death. Deeming himself Spider-Man, he sets about ridding the streets of crime, bringing him into conflict with malevolent super-villain Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). Where to Stream Spider-Man: Disney+, Netflix , FuboTV

2. Spider-Man 2 (2004) In Spider-Man 2, Tobey Maguire returns as the mild-mannered Peter Parker, who is juggling the delicate balance of his dual life as college student and a superhuman crime fighter. Peter's life becomes even more complicated when he confronts a new nemesis, the brilliant Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) who has been reincarnated as the maniacal and multi-tentacled Doctor Octopus. When Doc Ock kidnaps MJ (Kirsten Dunst), Spider-Man must swing back into action as the adventure reaches new heights of unprecedented excitement. Where to Stream Spider-Man 2: Disney+, Netflix , FuboTV

3. Spider-Man 3 (2007) Peter Parker (Maguire) finally has the girl of his dreams, Mary Jane Watson (Dunst), and New York City is in the throes of Spider-mania! But when a strange alien symbiote turns Spider-Man's suit black, his darkest demons come to light changing Spider-Man inside as well as out. Spider-Man is in for the fight of his life against a lethal mix of villains — the deadly Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Venom (Topher Grace), and the New Goblin (James Franco) — as well as the enemy within himself. Where to Stream Spider-Man 3: Disney+, Netflix , FuboTV

4. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) In the first franchise reboot, a teenage Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) grapples with both high school and amazing super-human crises as his alter-ego Spider-Man, who battles the lethal Lizard (Rhys Ifans). Where to Stream The Amazing Spider-Man: Disney+, FuboTV

5. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) It's great to be Spider-Man (Garfield). For Peter Parker, there's no feeling quite like swinging between skyscrapers, embracing being the hero, and spending time with Gwen (Emma Stone). But being Spider-Man comes at a price: only Spider-Man can protect his fellow New Yorkers from the formidable villains that threaten the city. With the emergence of Electro (Jamie Foxx), Peter must confront a foe far more powerful than himself. And as his old friend, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan), returns, Peter comes to realize that all of his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. Where to Stream The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Disney+, FuboTV, STARZ

6. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened. Where to Stream Spider-Man: Homecoming: Disney+, FuboTV

7. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that's the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask. Where to Stream Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: FuboTV, FXNOW

8. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Peter Parker (Holland) returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks is quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks. Spider-Man and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) join forces to fight the havoc unleashed across the continent but all is not as it seems. Where to Stream Spider-Man: Far From Home: STARZ, DirecTV

9. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's (Holland) identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who've ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe: Green Goblin (Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Molina), Sandman (Church), Lizard (Ifans), and Electro (Foxx). Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse. Where to Stream Spider-Man: No Way Home: STARZ, DirecTV