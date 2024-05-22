The Fall Guy has landed in home theaters. Loosely based on the '80s TV series and starring Ryan Gosling (Barbie) in the title role opposite Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), the stunt-heavy, action-packed romcom from director David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Bullet Train) and writer Drew Pearce (Iron Man 3, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) has grossed $128 million at the global box office since it hit theaters May 3. Just 18 days later — per Universal's 2020 deal with theaters to send new movies to premium video-on-demand platforms only if they earn less than $50 million in opening weekend — The Fall Guy is available to watch at home.

Below, read on to find out how to watch The Fall Guy online and where to watch the new extended cut.

How to Watch The Fall Guy Online



You can watch The Fall Guy at home (the theatrical version and extended cut) on Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Apple TV, Xfinity, and the Microsoft Store. The Fall Guy is available to rent ($19.99) or buy ($24.99) on Digital HD.



The theatrical cut is also available to rent or buy on Prime Video, Verizon TV, YouTube, and Spectrum.

The Fall Guy Runtime and Rating



The Fall Guy's theatrical version has a run time of 2 hours 6 minutes. It's rated PG-13 for action and violence, drug content and some strong language.

The Fall Guy Extended Cut



The Fall Guy extended cut includes 20 minutes of footage not shown in theaters, lengthening its run time to 2 hours and 26 minutes. You can watch The Fall Guy trailer for the extended cut below.

What is The Fall Guy About?

Universal describes The Fall Guy as "a hilarious, hard-driving, all-star apex-action thriller and love letter to action movies and the hard-working and under-appreciated crew of people who make them."

Gosling stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie — being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno (Blunt) — goes missing. While the film's ruthless producer (Hannah Waddingham) maneuvers to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) a secret from the studio and the media, Colt performs the film's most outrageous stunts while trying (with limited success) to charm his way back into Jody's good graces. But as the mystery around the missing star deepens, Colt will find himself ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.

The Fall Guy Cast

Alongside Gosling and Blunt, The Fall Guy features a cast that includes Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kraven the Hunter), Duke Winston (Black Panther), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and a cameo by Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) as himself.

Does The Fall Guy Have a Credits Scene Cameo?



You'll want to watch through The Fall Guy credits for a mid-credits scene. Spoiler alert: Original Fall Guy TV stars Lee Majors and Heather Thomas — who played stuntman/bounty hunter Colt Seavers and stuntwoman Jody Banks, respectively — make cameo appearances.