Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Disney Production Deal

Dwayne Johnson is celebrating his new development deal with Disney. This week, The Rock's Seven Bucks production company inked a first look agreement with The Walt Disney Corporation. Johnson, and his partner Dany Garcia, will be giving the company the opportunity to collaborate on multiple different projects with "The Great One." That means live-action, their successful work on Moana, and more. (Some Marvel fans have already started dreaming about the possibilities.) But, for the man himself, he's just thankful to be in this position at all. Life is really about keeping perspective. But more than anything, Johnson, like most of us, just wants a Dole Whip on a gorgeous summer day. Here's what the most electrifying man in entertainment said on social media.

"Appreciate all the well wishes and virtual high fives from this announcement. THANK YOU FAM," Johnson posted. "We're gonna work hard, push the creative, expand, grow our brands and collaborate across Disney divisions and most importantly – serve and entertain the people. And now I'm officially one step closer to an INSANELY DELICIOUS @Teremana infused @Disney Dole Whip as we walk around the Disney parks. Let's get to work my friends. #DanyGarcia @sevenbucks @disneystudios"

Appreciate all the well wishes and virtual high fives 🙌🏾 from this announcement.

THANK YOU FAM.

We’re gonna work hard, push the creative, expand, grow our brands and collaborate across Disney divisions and most importantly – serve and entertain the people.



And now I’m… — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 15, 2024

Johnson Looks Forward To Moana 2?

(Photo: Disney)

Inside Out 2 is crushing the box office right now. But, another animated heavyweight is coming up this fall when Moana 2 hits theaters. Yes, Dwayne Johnson is back playing Maui and he's joined by original Moana voice actress Auliʻi Cravalho. Originally, this animated project was slated for Disney+. But, when decision-makers at the studios saw their progress, they decided to take Moana 2 into theaters. It's going to be fascinating to see the sequel hit the big screen. The original movie was the most-streamed movie of 2023. So, the younger audience and families are going to be more than ready to go see Moana and all her friends. Check out what Johnson had to say in a behind-the-scenes post from the making of this animated favorite right here.

"Bringing MAUI back to life for Moana 2," Johnson previously wrote on social media. "So much fun becoming MAUI again – a character that changed my life in many ways – including the character of MAUI being inspired by my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia. The Polynesian cultural significance of the role and our story has touched families around the world and has easily become one my truest honors to bring to life and share. New characters, new journeys, new music. Excited for you and your families around the world to join us on this journey. You will feel the mana."

What do you think The Rock is cooking up with Disney? Check out all the pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!