Classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Movies Now Streaming on New Platform

The start of a new month means that new movies are headed to every streaming service, so all the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies have a new home. Ahead of the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in August, the first four movies featuring the comic book characters are now available to stream on Max. This means that 1990's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the 1991 sequel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Secrets of the Ooze, 1993's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III, and 2007's animated movie TMNT, can all be watched on the Warner Bros. Discovery service.

These aren't the only Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies out there of course. 2014's live-action remake produced by Michael Bay can be watched on Paramount+, along with its 2016 sequel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. There are a few more animated TMNT movies with Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles available to rent on digital platforms and the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie available to stream on Netflix. We're only a few weeks away from the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, meaning it will likely land on Paramount+ for streaming later this fall.

What are the four Ninja Turtles names?

Leonardo, often the leader of the series, carries two katanas and has a blue bandana

Raphael, "cool but rude," he has a red bandana and typically wields two sais

Michaelangelo, a party dude, he wears the orange bandana and uses nunchaku

Donatello, "does machines," is the "purple" ninja turtle who carries a bo staff

As longtime fans know, the main four Ninja Turtles aren't the ONLY Ninja Turtles however. First was the fifth turtle, the pink-bandanna'd Venus De Milo from Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation. The IDW Comics have introduced another Turtle with Jennika, a human turned into a turtle after a blood transfusion from Leonardo. She wears a yellow bandana and a pair of claws on her hands. There was also a brief time when April O'Neil herself was the "fifth turtle," morphing into that version of herself in the Archie comics. The recent spinoff series of TMNT: The Last Ronin revealed the four "new" Ninja Turtles.

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Voice Actors include:

The confirmed cast for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem includes Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael, Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters on August 4th.