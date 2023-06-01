Spider-Verse Producer Praises New TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Trailer

Ever since the first footage from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was revealed fans were quick to point out the similarities to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The connection is closer than some realize as TMNT director Jeff Rowe previously worked with Christopher Miller and Phil Lord on their animated movie The Mitchells vs. the Machines, their first big project after Spider-Verse. Today saw the release of the full trailer for TMNT: Mutant Mayhem, and the longer trailer and fresh footage quickly drew praise from fans around the internet, with Christopher Miller sounding off on how it looks too.

"Beautiful, fun trailer for TMNT directed by our friend @Roweyourboatz!" Miller tweeted. "Love the oil painting meets claymation vibe with a gritty acid palette. So happy to see animated films each having unique distinct looks – the possibilities are endless! Animation fans are eating well." Rowe offered a reply, saying: "Chris you remain the world's sweetest man." He even went on to praise Miller's upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, writing: "Spiderverse is an absolute masterpiece of craft and filmmaking! Charming, clever, unrelentingly inventive and daringly emotional. Sv1 expanded what an animated film could LOOK like-this one expands what an animated story can BE with a groundbreaking and unconventional narrative."

For fans wondering about the connectivity between Spider-Verse and Mutant Mayhem, one of the film's visual development artists Kellan Jett offered this: "People keep saying our TMNT movie looks like Spider-Verse which I understand, it's an easy reference point for people. But for people who don't know, there are like 8 people on the Turtles art team that worked on one or both of the Spiderverse films...An even bigger percentage of us worked on the Mitchells vs the Machines which I would say is a better reference than [Spidey]."

Beautiful, fun trailer for TMNT directed by our friend @Roweyourboatz! Love the oil painting meets claymation vibe with a gritty acid palette. So happy to see animated films each having unique distinct looks – the possibilities are endless! Animation fans are eating well https://t.co/IuY38Tk8ST — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) June 1, 2023

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Voice Actors include:

The confirmed cast for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem includes Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael, Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters on August 4th.