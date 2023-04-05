TMNT: Mutant Mayhem's Seth Rogen Reveals Surprising Way They Recorded Voices for New Movie

As animation fans know, when they typically make movies like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem it's usually done with each actor in a booth by themselves. For the upcoming film though producer and star Seth Rogen has revealed they did the exact opposite. Much like when he recorded his dialogue for Disney's remake of The Lion King, the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem saw its cast record their dialogue together, something that probably came in handy for the four young voice actors. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Rogen confirmed that they did this for the movie for anyone that shared scenes together.

"On Ninja Turtles, it was lovely because we were able to control the process a lot more. For every session, we lumped people together. So every time the four turtles recorded, they were together. Me and John Cena were Bebop and Rocksteady, and we recorded together. Ice Cube has a bunch of scenes with the kids, and they recorded together. So we really went out of our way and bent over backwards on Ninja Turtles to try to capture that improvisational energy that you get when a lot of people are in the same place at the same time. I actually saw how helpful it was from doing Lion King, and if that's the tone and style you're going for, then it is a great thing to chase."

Rogen went on to note that he was working on both like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and The Super Mario Bros. Movie at the same time, and their distinct styles is something that should be celebrated by animation fans this summer.

"What was amazing and cool was just how different they both are and how different they look," he added. "It shows how versatile animation is and how the studios are letting these films take big visual swings more and more. And the fact that I am a part of these two movies this summer that are so different is really exciting. It speaks very highly of the direction that animated films are going, in general."

The confirmed cast for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem includes Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael, Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters on August 4th.