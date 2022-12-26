Hugh Jackman Confirms When Deadpool 3 Takes Place in Comparison to Logan, Reveals James Mangold's Reaction

Earlier this year, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman nearly broke the internet with the revelation that Jackman would reprise his iconic role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3, something that most Marvel fans thought they'd never see and not just because Jackman had been pretty adamant that he wasn't returning to the role. After all, 2017's Logan saw a pretty definitive end for Wolverine so the idea of the character's return left a lot of questions for fans about how exactly the character and Jackman would return. Now, Jackman is opening up about his return to the role and confirms when Deadpool 3 takes places in the general timeline — and reveals Logan filmmaker James Mangold's reaction to it as well.

"He was actually really cool about it," Logan told The Empire Film Podcast of Mangold's reaction. "I did tell him that it took place before our movie, so it wasn't going to screw it up, like claws coming out of the grave. So, he was relieved by that, and he totally got it, that it was a really good idea."

He added, "None of us wanted to screw with that and I was really proud of the movie and what we did, and it felt like perfect and actually for five years, I was really honest that I can tell you, I was like, this is it. It was August 14, I remember driving and it just came to me like, that this would be so much fun. I'll probably have more fun on that movie than anything and on August 13 I was like, I'm never playing that part again."

What is Deadpool 3 about?

We don't have official details on what the plot for the movie will be, and even how it will relate itself to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the 20th Century Fox X-Men movies. However, Reynolds himself may have teased what the plot of the movie will be in a moment when he may have thought the movie wasn't going to get made. In January 2021, Reynolds tweeted the follow: "It's critical to have open, honest and healthy discussions around mental health. By retweeting #BellLetsTalk you can make a difference," Reynolds tweeted at the time. "In case that's not enough, before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real."

For those unaware, by "Rashomon style" Reynolds is referencing the 1950 Japanese movie by Akira Kurosawa wherein the same story is told from the viewpoints of several different characters. To that end it seems like the road trip would have shown Deadpool and Logan's differing perspectives about whatever they were experiencing; to wager a guess, comedic versus dark and brooding.

What do you think of Hugh Jackman returning for Deadpool 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!