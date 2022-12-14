Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Teases Initial Idea for Ryan Reynolds Team-Up

Deadpool 3 star Hugh Jackman posted a funny video today about his reaction to Deadpool. In the Instagram Reel, the actor explained that initial experience with his friend Ryan Reynolds' superhero movie. "I went to a screening of Deadpool. I was 20 minutes in, and I was like, 'Ah, damn it!' All I kept seeing in my head was 48 Hrs. with Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy,'" he said into his laptop. The audio likely comes from a Variety interview years ago, where the Wolverine star actually talked about this approach previously. Seeing as how most comic book fans would watch the two of them read a phone book for two hours, the idea would probably be a smash. One thing is for certain, whatever decisions they make with the mature angle for Deadpool 3 will probably go over well. Check out the video for yourself down below!

One of Deadpool 2's producers spoke to Comicbook.com about some earlier conversations that involved the Wolverine actor. It seems like all the plans back in the fox days were very liquid and probably pivoted multiple times. Things just didn't line-up for the creative team like they may have hoped. Reynolds has been candid in the past about the version of Deadpool 3 that is a road trip movie centering he and Jackman. It remains to be seen how much of that has made it's way to the latest version. Check out what producer Kelly McCormick had to say about it right here.

"Everyone was obviously incredibly excited about the actual movie, like what, you know, Ryan [Reynolds] and David [Leitch] kind of made and how amazing it was and how hard it was to play after the success of the first one and and play in its own right incredibly successfully both critically as well as at the box office," McCormick explained.

"That did motivate lots of energy toward what we do, all these other things and stuff. And I do think it got stymied by the switch and who, what Deadpool is under a company that really does mostly PG-13 and more for quadrant things and I think there were lots of conversations that happened. Obviously Ryan is Deadpool and the godfather of Deadpool and so it all sort of like rested on his shoulders in those ways," she added. "Then, we just got busy is really the truth. I'm super excited about three. David and Hugh [Jackman] are friends and there had been conversations about including um, Hugh and different things when we were having those conversations back in the day. I'm just really excited for them and it was an amazing experience for us."

Would you have liked this buddy movie approach in Deadpool 2? Let us know down in the comments!